d1g1t Named One of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - d1g1t Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, today announced that it has been chosen as one of the Companies-to-Watch in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™. The winners are selected based on the potential they show for future growth and who have the capacity to be future Technology Fast 50™ candidates. d1g1t joins an impressive list of Companies-to-Watch alumni including Dayforce (Ceridian), League, HootSuite, Kobo, Well.ca, and Real Matters.

"We're honoured to receive this award and proud to be in such good company," said Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t. "It validates the hard work of our amazing team and the incredible progress we've made. Through the combined efforts of our employees, early adopter clients, and investors, we've built a proven solution that meets the needs of wealth management firms. By doing so, we've experienced dramatic growth in client acquisition and revenues."

Incubated at the University of Toronto's Fields Institute, the d1g1t platform was created to solve the immense challenges wealth management firms face and address the deficiencies in existing solutions. The integrated platform allows firms to manage the entire wealth advisory life cycle through a seamless workflow that is highly intuitive and easy-to-use and deliver the exceptional advice and service experience that today's clients demand. The platform is in full production at the country's leading wealth management firms and was recently chosen by CI Financial who will deploy it across their wealth advisory business units.

"Companies-to-Watch winners deserve recognition for their early stage growth, bold entrepreneurship and forward thinking," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "By demonstrating courage, seeking opportunities, and taking calculated risks, these outstanding companies are key to the success of the technology sector. Every winner should feel a sense of pride for this success, and motivation to continue striving to succeed in the future."

Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators. Visit d1g1t.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.



