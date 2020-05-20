D2 Capital Advisors Arranges Debt Financing for Ancillare, Looks Toward Diversification and Growth

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2 Capital Advisors has successfully arranged a multi-million-dollar debt financing deal on behalf of Ancillare. The financing package will be used to refinance an existing warehouse property, acquire a new business property, and provide a revolving line of credit.

Global Clinical and Ancillary Supply Chain leader Ancillare, LP is the first organization exclusively serving the end-to-end ancillary supply chain management needs of large- and middle-market pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, as well as contract and medical research organizations.

"To secure funds in debt financing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant accomplishment," said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. "It presents an exciting opportunity to further shape the future of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain at a time when innovation couldn't be more critical."

"Our goal was to secure financing from a source who understood the Life Sciences industry and could foster to a long-term relationship with our client," said Jack Cortese of D2 Capital Advisors. "We were able to accomplish a financing structure with Fulton Bank that achieved that goal."

Ancillare, a WBENC certified woman-owned business, has serviced the global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) for nearly 15 years. The new funds will enable progress towards the organization's growth initiatives as well as the company's long-term diversification strategies. The financing presents an opportunity for Ancillare to strengthen its technology platform with robust data and predictive analytics programs, expand its global footprint with new vertical offerings, and enhance customer experiences across all services. Additionally, the company plans to initiate an acquisition strategy to further expand globally.



"Fulton Bank is committed to expanding our specialization in the Life Sciences and Technology industry. Our relationship with D2 Capital Advisors and Ancillare is an opportunity for us to support a thriving local life sciences organization that is performing a critical function during this worldwide health care crisis," said Lou Lombardi, Southeastern Pennsylvania commercial market executive and senior vice president for Fulton Bank. "Providing these funds enables innovation, which gives hope for a healthier future."

