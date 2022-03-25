D2Fit Maximizes Every Workout

The Trio of Sports Supplements Helps Every Woman Look and Feel Her Best

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplements may be popular, but many people use them in generic and non targeted ways. Taking a daily vitamin is good. Maintaining a healthy dose of vitamin D or C can be very healthy. When it comes to exercise, though, it's important to give the body more than the baseline. The nutritional lack that plagues so many workouts is what motivated fitness guru Jessica Bass James to develop her popular line of sports nutrition supplements D2Fit Nutrition.

James is no stranger to the challenges of staying fit. As a mother of three, she trained to become a fitness instructor and then launched her own brand, Dance2Fit, specifically to create a more accessible and engaging fitness option, particularly for other women like herself.

This addressed the need for a fitness option that could fit in a hectic schedule. However, James knew that too many women dive into new exercise routines without a thought regarding how to support their bodies through the process. "I've devoted my life to helping millions of people across the globe achieve their fitness goals," James explains, "and I know nothing is quite as discouraging as carving out the time to work out and then feeling excessively exhausted by the experience or, even worse, not seeing results you wanted to. This is why the three main staples of D2Fit Nutrition are D2Fit 4 in 1 Kickstart (which is a fat burner), D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout, and D2FIT Women's Time Release Whey Protein. They are targeted supplements that specifically meet the needs of the women who frequent my sessions and others like them."

Rather than offer a massive selection of nutrition options, James has kept the D2Fit selection small and simple. Her D2Fit 4 in 1 Kickstart supports fat burning, supports and increase in energy and supports a boost in metabolism. Her D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout contains multi collagen that helps support the joints as well as the hair, skin, and nails. Her D2FIT Women's Time Release Whey Protein uses a time-release formula to feed muscles throughout the day.

Together, these three supplements work together to deliver synergistic fitness support. They take the effort already being invested in an exercise routine and help maximize results. This helps women with limited time and energy to get the most out of every workout and look their best each and every day.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

