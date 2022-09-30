D2Fit Nutrition Fuels Cold-Weather Exercise

It's Hard to Stay Motivated and in Shape During the Fall and Winter. D2Fit Nutrition

Helps Maximize the Impact of Every Workout Session.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to stay on a specific exercise schedule when you exercise based on the weather. Thunderstorms can ruin a run. Snow can make it hard to drive to the gym. Fitness icon Jessica Bass James was aware of the challenges of staying in shape on a daily basis when she launched Dance2Fit. That's why the popular fitness program comes with both in-person classes and online live stream sessions. That way, regardless of the weather, any woman who wants to look and feel her best can access an interactive workout option that even comes with its own vibrant community.

While James's fitness program was an immediate hit, the entrepreneur knew that her members needed a little more to keep them on their feet throughout the season changes. They needed the fuel to keep their energy levels high, no matter how cold or cloudy their days might be.

The result was D2Fit Nutrition, a trio of supplements tailored to the unique needs of the average Dance2Fit member:

D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein is James's own unique formula, designed with four different sources of protein for maximum bioavailability. The supplement feeds muscles throughout the day and improves both muscle mass and tone.

D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout combines collagen and biotin to boost energy, focus, and endurance. As an added bonus, it supports healthy hair, skin, nails, and joints, too.

D2Fit 4 In 1 Kickstart is a daily energy booster that includes a fat-burning formula, supports metabolism, and helps with appetite control.

The three supplements that make up the D2Fit Nutrition toolkit are ideal to have on hand as things get cooler this Fall and that natural desire to curl up and hibernate kicks in. They work together to maximize every workout and provide that extra pep and drive to keep women on their feet, dancing away each and every day.

About D2Fit Nutrition:

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

