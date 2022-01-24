D2Fit Nutrition Helps Enhance Health, Even from Home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit has been a workout sensation for years now. The program was created by Jessica Bass James when the 24-year-old Knoxville mother of three decided that she couldn't find a program that fit into her hectic schedule.

Rather than throw in the towel, James channeled her passion for music and dance into her need for a rock-solid exercise routine — and the rest is history. After kicking things off with a tiny group of three attendees, James' program spread like wildfire as hundreds of thousands of people, many of them in similar situations, flocked to her program. These new adherents to "the Dance2Fit way" were excited to find a fitness option that fit both their needs and their lifestyles.

James was able to accomplish this by infusing her program with a few key elements. First, she became a certified fitness instructor to ensure that she was offering quality exercise advice. Second, she used various types of popular hip-hop music to create an aggressive-yet-rewarding full-body workout. Third, she made that workout available in both in-person and online formats. Certified Dance2Fit instructors opened up classes across the U.S. while others could tune in to both pre-recorded and live versions online.

Finally, James created a line of fitness supplements under the label D2Fit Nutrition. This last item was the key to maximizing everyone's efforts. The trio of products include:

D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein;

D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout;

D2Fit 4 in 1 Kickstart.

"These products have helped me reach my fitness goals and take my workouts to a whole new level," James explains, adding that "the supplements are tailored to the demands of my company's loyal fan base, that is, women who want to look and feel their best."

From an engaging workout to targeted supplements to a flexible format, James has created a fitness solution that can fit into the most chaotic of schedules. When combined with a balanced diet, the D2Fit/Dance2Fit duo offers a powerful way for women to stay fit and healthy, even during the busiest times of life.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Melanie Hirschorn

(954) 723-6322

[email protected]

SOURCE D2Fit Nutrition