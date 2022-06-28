D2Fit Provides Key Nutritional Support for Women Trying to Look and Feel Their Best

The Sports Nutrition Supplements Taps into the Powers of Biotin, Collagen, Whey Protein, and more to Improve Exercise Results for Women

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Working out requires the orchestration of a lot of different things. An individual must plan in time, find an appropriate space, get the right clothing and equipment, and ultimately take the time and resources to clean up afterward. They also need to make sure that they've fueled their body with the right things before a workout. Hydration is priority number one, followed closely by nutrients supplied by food and supplements.

This need for proper nutritional support is what inspired Jessica Bass James to create her D2Fit sports nutrition label. "D2Fit is a necessary supporting element for the hundreds of thousands of members in my Dance2Fit program," James explains, "I want the women who exercise alongside me — either in person or online — to look and feel their best. I want to help them get the most out of every ounce of precious time that they put into working out and staying fit. That's why I created D2Fit."

The line of nutritional supplements focuses on several key areas of support. For example, D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout delivers a healthy dose of both biotin and collagen. Along with helping with things like maintaining healthy hair, skin, and nails, the supplement also has the potential to aid in joint health and possibly even carbohydrate consumption during a workout . A small quantity of caffeine is also present to help add some spring to the step of someone prepping for an intensive training session. The supplement is an ideal way to give the body essential nutrients while also boosting energy, focus, and endurance.

Each of D2Fit's other products provides similarly targeted nutritional support. The range's D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein delivers a steady and optimized flow of protein that feeds and tones muscles throughout an exercise routine. D2Fit Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart offers more comprehensive support through a fat-burning, thermogenic formula that boosts energy and supports a healthy appetite and overall metabolism.

Working out is important, and so is fueling the body while doing so. D2Fit Nutrition offers key supplemental nutritional support that can help women take their workouts to the next level, no matter where or when they decide to do so.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

