D2Fit's Nutritional Supplements Pair Well with Their Fitness Classes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit is best known for their sensational workout content, whether it's their watch-anytime videos, live streaming classes, or in-person classes. But this widely successful fitness brand has evolved to include a line of supplemental nutrition products specifically tailored to the feedback they receive from their loyal fanbase.

Customer feedback has led to the creation of some of D2Fit's most popular products, including D2Fit 4-in-1 Kick Start, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout, and D2FIT Women's All Day Time Release Whey Protein.

Listening and adapting to the needs of their customers has also been the source behind D2Fit's growing web-based following that is accessible from anywhere in the world. Dance2Fit fans can participate in live classes or choose to tune in on their own time. In previous years, Dance2Fit has seen enormous growth from their in-person classes, where certified instructors lead and empower clients through a fast-paced workout.

Dance2Fit classes include fun and challenging aerobic exercise combined with toning techniques that anyone can learn. Because of the emphasis in their programs on toning, breaking into the supplemental nutrition field was a no-brainer for Dance2Fit.

Since the debut of their supplement line, Dance2Fit says that the customer feedback has been exceptionally positive. Customers rave about the sustained energy of 4 In 1 Kickstart, the total body benefits of their Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout drink, and the long-lasting feeling of fullness from All Day Time Release Whey Protein. But one of the most important aspects of any protein powder is always taste. Customers have demonstrated that taste is one of the most crucial factors in their experience with any new nutrition brand, and it is the area in which D2Fit shines.

Listening to customer feedback and incorporating real customer needs into their product development has earned D2Fit a year of impressive growth. For this reason, Dance2Fit has increased their online sales presence throughout 2020, as their products are now available not only through their company website but through some of the largest online retailers in the United States.

Please direct inquiries to:

Dianna Sekey

(954) 889-6407

[email protected]

SOURCE Dance2Fit