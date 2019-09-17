D3eSports Joins CyberCon 2019 in 'Race to Protect the Grid' Campaign

"CyberCon 2019 is racing toward our mission of providing the power and utility industry with the experts, strategies and solutions to stop future cybersecurity attacks," said Barry Haest, founder of CyberCon and CEO of AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions. "It made logical sense for us to partner with D3eSports and together convey the true essence of our conference theme 'Power On.' The synergy between us is undeniable. Just as CyberCon 2019 is enabling the power and utilities industry in their race to protect the grid, D3eSports is accelerating ahead of the pack with their safe, virtual racing experiences."

Continued Haest, "Technology has been a key differentiator in advancing the eSports gaming industry, and we believe technology and expertise are needed to solve the cybersecurity problem plaguing the electric power industry. The 'Race to Protect the Grid' campaign will provide CyberCon attendees and sponsors with an interactive experience that will demonstrate their commitment to protecting the U.S. power grid from additional cybersecurity attacks."

Per the partnership agreement, CyberCon 2019 will host D3eSports' state-of-the-art high-tech simulators at the conference, allowing attendees to engage in the fun, exciting experience of virtual reality racing via a virtual competition. CyberCon sponsors can also get into the action of the 'Race to Protect the Grid' campaign and demonstrate their company's drive to protect the grid by sponsoring one of the virtual racing simulators, which includes a custom branded race car in the virtual environment.

"Just like D3eSports works to stay ahead of the competition, use the latest technological advances and protect our position on the track, CyberCon 2019 is pushing the energy industry to stay ahead of hackers and racing to protect the U.S. power grid," said Simon Dawson, Chief Executive Officer and President of D3eSports. "And while the topic of cybersecurity is very serious, we're looking forward to bringing a little fun to the conference with our advanced racing simulators. This virtual reality experience will put CyberCon attendees in the driver's seat of our 'Race to Protect the Grid' campaign."

To further demonstrate their commitment, CyberCon 2019 and D3eSports are also in the process of creating a Race to Protect the Grid Workforce Development Scholarship. Targeting STEM-accredited high schools, the scholarship will assist funding efforts for the winning recipient's admission to a STEM-accredited college. More information on the scholarship program will be announced at later date.

Developed by AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions and in partnership with the American Energy Society, CyberCon 2019 targets executives, leaders and decision makers from the power and utilities and cybersecurity industries, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CSOs and CISOs, as well as national security advisors, U.S. policy makers and leaders who influence power and utility regulations at the federal, state and local levels. The final CyberCon 2019 agenda will feature 40 cybersecurity experts and power and utility leaders. Sponsorship packages and exhibit opportunities are available and online registration for CyberCon 2019 is open. The Super Early Bird registration offer expires Friday, September 20. For more information visit: cyberconconference.com.

About CyberCon

Developed by AlignExpo and co-hosted by the American Energy Society, CyberCon is a comprehensive, must-attend event connecting executives and decision makers in the power and utility industry to cybersecurity experts and industry specific solutions. Utility executives will experience unparalleled access to proven strategies and technologies to safeguard their assets. For more information, visit: CyberConConference.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About AlignExpo

AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions creates unique, experiential, solution-based events and business conferences for C-suite industry executives on topics that shape history and drive economies. Align Expo's founders and management team have more than 75 years' experience facilitating some of the most successful energy and technology conferences in the world.

About D3eSports

Supported by its own racing simulators, race cars and racing program, D3eSports offers virtual competitors gaming platforms through its D3 Open Series and D3 Showdown Series. Recently acquired by StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), D3eSports was founded in May 2018 and launched in July 2018 at Dave and Buster's Houston flagship location. Through their D3 division, the company has extensive experience in real motorsports for more than 40 years.

Media Contacts

