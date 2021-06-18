, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the summer officially back in action, DaBaby is ready to heat things with his new anthem, "Ball If I Want To." For his directorial debut, Baby pieces together a larger-than-life visual with video producer Gemini Vision. From the classroom to the playground, Baby proves once again why he remains rap's most prolific force. Watch HERE.

DABABY RETURNS WITH NEW SUMMER SMASH "BALL IF I WANT TO"

After taking home two Billboard Awards (Rap Song and Top Streaming Song for his 5X Platinum smash "ROCKSTAR") and seven BET Awards nominations, DaBaby's year-long dominance showcases why he remains pandemic proof and one of music's biggest superstars. Not only did he conquer the Billboard Hot 100 with his chart-topping single "ROCKSTAR," but he remained atop of the elusive summit for a smoldering seven weeks. His 2020 proved to be a momentous one, as he secured 32 Hot 100 hits along with his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Blame It on Baby. Dua Lipa and DaBaby's smash collaboration "Levitating" remains an active player on the Billboard's Hot 100, as it currently sits at No. 3 on the charts.

He recently landed a slew of certifications by South Coast Music Group's CEO Arnold Taylor for several songs that span his career. He is now the proud owner of plaques for "ROCKSTAR" (5X Platinum), "Suge" (4X Platinum), "BOP" (3X Platinum), "VIBEZ" (2X Platinum), "TOES" (2X Platinum), "INTRO" (Platinum), "Goin Baby" (Platinum), and 'Baby Sitter" (Platinum). The megastar also gained 14 new gold plaques for "Find My Way," "Walking Texas Ranger, "NASTY," and "BLIND."

You can catch him live at Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza, the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, and more.

DaBaby "Ball If I Want To" eSingle

Retail: https://DaBaby.lnk.to/BallIfIWantTo

Video: https://DaBaby.lnk.to/BallIfIWantToVid

Follow DaBaby: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

DaBaby Press Images: https://umusic.box.com/s/wrgcotplp35369rigm0g507pc9mwcuf7

SOURCE Interscope Records

Related Links

www.interscope.com

