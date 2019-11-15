Dabble and Dollop Receives Big-Ticket From QVC and HSN's The Big Find

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dabble and Dollop, the new company promising to get kids "Creatively Clean," was awarded a "The Big Ticket" during QVC and HSN's The Big Find , a nationwide search to discover the next big brand in beauty, fashion, accessories, and jewelry. Dabble and Dollop's founder, Stephanie Leshney, a 20+ year personal care veteran and mother of three, is now scheduled to premiere the bubbly children's brand on QVC on Nov. 16, 2019, between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. ET. Dabble and Dollop is the first Big Find discovery to launch at QVC.

Dabble and Dollop's founder, Stephanie Leshney.

QVC and HSN kicked off The Big Find in June 2019. Finalists were selected to meet QVC and HSN buyers at day-long pitching sessions in cities including St. Petersburg, FL, West Chester, PA, New York, NY, and Seattle, WA.

"The experience has been surreal. When we submitted Dabble and Dollop for consideration in July, it had been the exact week we launched. I was stunned that we were selected, and then shocked to receive a 'Big Ticket.' I feel very fortunate for the opportunity to tell Dabble and Dollop's story to such a wide audience," said Leshney.

Leshney first created the blueprint for Dabble and Dollop in 2017 after she noticed something missing on the shelves - zero brands were replicating how children play in the tub, which typically involves a slew of products being comingled for bubbly concoctions. As a result, Dabble and Dollop has been custom formulated with a hand-selected suite of high-quality ingredients focused on fresh scents and mix-ability. The brand's core product, a 3-in-1-starter kit, will premiere on-air, which features 10 ounces of strawberry and tangerine gel, plus eight ounces of a vanilla-scented whip, allows children to mix and match scents and create their own bubble baths, body washes, and shampoos. The kit also includes water-resistant recipe cards, temporary tattoos, and a logoed mixing bowl. All of Dabble and Dollop's products are dermatologist-tested and tear-free.

"The Big Find is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to share their stories with an audience of millions across our QVC and HSN platforms," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "Every day we strive to bring exciting, curated discoveries to our customers. We are thrilled to introduce such a variety of unique products through The Big Find and to give these entrepreneurs a one-of-a-kind platform to bring their products to life and connect with the customer in an authentic, immersive way. We know our customers will be inspired by their stories and will find new products to love."

As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC and HSN offer vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. Fostering the growth of entrepreneurs has been at the heart of QVC and HSN's businesses for over 30 years.

For more information about Dabble and Dollop, please email hello@dabbleanddollop.com.

About Dabble & Dollop

Dabble & Dollop began from the depth of a bathtub in 2017 and officially launched in 2019. Founded by a mother of three and a long-tenured personal care veteran, Stephanie Leshney, Dabble & Dollop is a bath and personal care brand focused on children ages 2-12. Known for its formula-first approach and innovations in product mixability, the brand focuses on fresh scents to inspire creativity and drive memorable experiences for children and parents alike. Find Dabble & Dollop online at www.dabbleanddollop.com or see them be social @DabbleandDollop (Facebook/Instagram).

