Dable attends Affiliate World Asia, the largest conference for affiliate marketing

BANGKOK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dable (Yanolja member company), the global customer discovery platform, today announced that it will attend Affiliate World Asia (AWA), the largest conference for affiliate marketing in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dable attends Affiliate World Asia in Bangkok

Dable will join the Affiliate World Asia (AWA) conference from 30 November to 1 December, 2022 held at the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Attendees joining this two-day event can get a chance to meet, hear, and learn about Dable's content recommendation and native ad solution at booth D43 and find the best way to discover global prospects across Asia.

Launched in 2015, Affiliate World is the largest conference on affiliate marketing and hosts 3 events annually. The event not only offers an opportunity to hear from marketing experts on various insights, strategies, and case studies, but also a time to network with the world's best affiliates and e-commerce marketers. More than 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries are expected to participate in the year's last event at Bangkok.

Dable is a media-tech company that makes AI-powered content recommendations to users by analyzing their interest and reading behavior in real-time. Found in 2015 and based in South Korea, Dable is partnered with over 3,000 premium media sites across 12 markets and is currently positioned as the No.1 content discovery platform in Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Vietnam. Moreover, Dable owns the largest Native Ad Exchange in Asia that secures 28 billion monthly impressions alone. It also serves premium ads worldwide by linking with other global ad exchanges such as Google Ad Exchange and MSN Ad Exchange.

"We are excited to meet other affiliates at the AWA conference in Bangkok and share our experience on various vertical advertising campaigns that gained success", said Sewon Yoon, CGO (Chief Global Officer) of Dable. "Ranked as the No.1 content discovery platform in Asia, Dable has successfully harnessed quality traffic throughout several markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR and more. We look forward to helping affiliate marketers expand their business based on our insights and hope to facilitate cross border marketing opportunities".

For more information about Dable, visit http://dable.io/en/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948444/221102_awa.jpg

SOURCE Dable