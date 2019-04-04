DAC Beachcroft Selects Pushfor to Support Its Enhanced Cyber Breach Response Offering

LONDON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushfor, the "British Technology Unicorn," has announced that international law firm, DAC Beachcroft, will use Pushfor's patented content-sharing platform to service its clients. It will first be used by the law firm's award-winning Cyber & Data Risk team to enable clients to communicate and share information securely and confidentially in the wake of a cyber incident.

"Following a cyber incident, businesses often face the challenge of relying on the very systems that have been compromised or disrupted to coordinate and communicate their response," explains Hans Allnutt, partner and head of Cyber & Data Risk at DAC Beachcroft. "Using Pushfor's content-sharing platform, we can overcome this challenge by creating a secure virtual crisis room for a client's incident team that sits outside of their compromised infrastructure, removing any further risk of data leakage."

KPMG Securetech, a KPMG program dedicated to connecting leading security start-ups with enterprise, provided the meeting ground for Pushfor and DAC Beachcroft. Bernard Brown, vice chair at KPMG UK, commented:

"Digital security represents an ever-increasing challenge within the professional services space yet establishing best practice and identifying leaders in this space is no small feat. Our program to identify leading technology firms, coupled with real client needs, allows us to act as a bridge between innovation and industry.

"Pushfor's secure sharing technology is a true digital differential, highlighting DAC Beachcroft's position as one of the leading legal innovators in cyber incident response, and its dedication to excellent client service."

The key differential for Pushfor's patented service is that no information is actually sent but is projected onto the recipient's device, removing any further risk of documents being leaked or accidentally circulated. Behind the scenes, Pushfor's platform unlocks significant efficiencies by automating and industrializing a number of distribution activities, so reducing costs and unnecessary overheads as well as duplication.

DAC Beachcroft's Hans Allnutt added; "Following a cyber breach, a strong well-managed response is critical to ensuring success. The number of ransomware and business email compromises that our Cyber & Data risk team has responded to has spiked in the last 12 months. Pushfor's patented service provides us with a state-of-the-art secure information sharing and communications channel that enhances our incident response capability, protecting our clients against further risk and reputational damage."

Commenting on the new venture, John Safa, Pushfor founder, said, "As a legal pioneer in cyber incident response, DAC Beachcroft presented an excellent opportunity to launch a market first digital service. Together we will deliver a trailblazing secure client experience."

About Pushfor

Pushfor is the only truly secure content sharing platform that's designed specifically for business use. The patented 'push' technology projects content of any type or size onto any device, allowing it to be viewed without receiving the original file. Users have instant and easy access without needing the end authoring software and content can be controlled, tracked and revoked at any time.

For more information, please visit: www.pushfor.com

About DAC Beachcroft

DAC Beachcroft combines one of the most comprehensive UK legal networks with coverage across Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia-Pacific. We are market leaders in health, insurance and real estate. Our lawyers provide a full-service commercial, transactional, claims, risk and advisory capability for clients in a wide range of industry sectors.

DAC Beachcroft refers to the DAC Beachcroft Group, which includes a number of differently regulated entities within the UK and internationally.

For more information, please visit: www.dacbeachcroft.com

About KPMG Securetech

KPMG Securetech is a response to the remarkable innovation in the UK tech sector, bridging the gap between start-ups and our corporate, financial service and government clients. Through a structured program of engaging with the start-up community, KPMG Securetech is able to provide intelligence on the latest advances in digital security and bring together leading, innovative solutions with our expert consulting and deal practitioners. Connecting the expertise and proven track record of KPMG with innovative, yet proven, solutions can address the most pressing and challenging issues in digital security by embracing and embedding change at pace.

Media Contact:

Juliet McCormack

Email: press@pushfor.com

SOURCE Pushfor

Related Links

https://pushfor.com

