Dada Group Announces Record Sales and Deliveries During 2021 Singles Day Festival

On-demand consumption represented by JD Shop Now and JDDJ has become a new force with outstanding performance in Singles Day this year.

Shop Now and JDDJ achieved various milestones in sales driven by shopping spree of phones, electronics and beauty.

As a "stabilizer" to fulfil online orders, the average order delivery time of Dada Now was 23 minutes on November 11.