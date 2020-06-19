Dada Group Closes 618 Shopping Festival with Record Sales

During the Festival, JDDJ, the Company's local on-demand retail platform, partnered with top-tier retail brands such as Walmart, Yonghui, CR Vanguard, AEON, BBK, Lotus, Bailian Group and Olé, to run sales promotions on the platform. JDDJ's sales from June 6 th to June 14 th increased by 138.8% compared to the same period in 2019 and the platform expanded its one-hour e-commerce service to more than 20 lower-tier cities in June, including Yan'an in Shaanxi Province, Erdos in Inner Mongolia and Linfen in Shanxi. JDDJ held several livestreaming e-commerce events during the Festival, offering customers goods across sectors including food, medicine, digital products, flowers, fruits, beauty products and more with its one-hour delivery service. To close the Festival, JDDJ hosted a 7-hour live broadcast show on June 18 th , and the first order was delivered to an audience member just 12 minutes after the show began.

JDDJ also partnered with JD to expand the range of goods and services offered through the Omnichannel Fulfillment program. Hundreds of merchants and more than 15,000 stores on JDDJ's platform integrated into JD.com during the Festival, helping JD achieve one-hour delivery service in 160 cities. Through the partnership between JDDJ and JD.com, retailers were able to obtain more online traffic and boost online sales. Additionally, JDDJ cooperated with more than 2,400 offline mobile phone stores, including Apple, Huawei and JD stores as well as Dixintong, to offer mobile phones to consumers in 131 cities across the country with its one-hour delivery service. Mobile phone sales increased 7.3 times on June 18th compared to the average daily sales in January.

Dada Now, the Company's local on-demand delivery platform, partnered with JDDJ, JD.com and other retailers to meet increased demand during the Festival. Orders on the delivery platform from June 1st to June 14th increased by 73.4% compared to the same period in 2019. More than 3.2 million orders were delivered between 10 AM and 2 PM on June 18th.

"We are excited to announce our strong performance during the 618 Shopping Festival just days after our sixth birthday and following our successful listing earlier this month on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange," said Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dada Group. "With strong momentum in the first half of the year, we are well positioned to further build our reputation as China's leading on-demand retail and delivery platform. Our services continue to play a vital role in the Chinese economy and the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to use our technological and innovation capabilities to enhance our efficiency and deliver high-quality service people across the country."

During the COVID-19 outbreak in the first half year of 2020, Dada Group experienced an increase in demand for its services as more people shopped for daily necessities, including groceries, fresh produce, healthcare and household products, online. This has accelerated customer adoption across its platforms and Dada continues to see strong demand in large and smaller cities alike. In response to a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Beijing reported during the Festival, Dada announced the launch of several new emergency procedures. Since June 14th, JDDJ has partnered with Walmart, Yonghui, CR Vanguard and other supermarket chains to establish the "Daojia Secured Sourcing Alliance," which works to ensure a sufficient supply of goods, stabilized prices and guaranteed secure delivery services in Beijing. Sales in the city from June 12th to 18th increased 85% compared to the same period last year. The Company is focused on continuing to play an essential role in helping people across the country get everything on demand.

