Dada Group Discusses Industry Insights and Walmart Partnership at Retail Week's 'Accelerating Ecommerce Week' Virtual Event

Taking place entirely online, the two-day event hosted by Retail Week magazine is one of the retail industry's most influential and prestigious annual forums. This year, the focus of the event was on how the retail industry landscape has changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how industry players around the world are responding and adapting to these new circumstances. Through a combination of panel discussions, an online networking mixer and master-class-style keynote presentations from industry experts representing companies including Ascential, Shopify and DLA Piper, participants discussed how to better attract and retain customers and drive value across their businesses.

Speaking on the panel, Ms. Guo said: "With the 'Amazon effect' leading to rising expectations from customers for faster delivery speeds, providing delivery efficiency while maintaining low operational costs has become an important way for retailers to provide differentiated services for their customers. Over the past six years, Dada Group has built a specified on-demand delivery system designed to optimize delivery time and provide exceptional service."

Dada Group successfully integrated Dada Now and JDDJ to develop a leading platform for local, on-demand delivery in China. Focused on supporting retailers and brand owners to connect online and offline sales systems, JDDJ, the largest on-demand retail platform in China's supermarket segment, offers streamlined logistics solutions that can also assist in driving new online traffic and sales through O2O channels. For local delivery between merchants and individuals, Dada Now, the largest open on-demand delivery platform in China, offers effective and efficient solutions that allows for direct point-to-point and trackable distribution without having to rely on other third party vendors. Dada Group sees innovation as an integral part of business success and continues to focus on R&D to improve technical efficiency and customer value.



The Company's focus on micro-ecommerce and last-mile delivery has positioned Dada Group for long-term partnerships with high-volume retailers. In June 2016, the Company signed a strategic partnership with Walmart to offer their stores in China access to last-mile delivery services. Since then, Dada Group has grown to become the exclusive provider of delivery services for the global retailer's more than 400 stores across the country. Sam's Club, a members-only retailer and part of the Walmart family, has also greatly benefited from its three-year partnership with Dada Now, which enables quick delivery on more than 1,000 products and has seen a tenfold increase in daily delivery order volume from a single warehouse. The collaboration with Sam's Club is about providing exceptional customer service; Dada riders delivering from Sam's Club are outfitted in customized cross-brand uniforms and are given specialized training. Additionally, through this partnership, Sam's Club customers are able to receive orders before stores even open.

Throughout the panel, Ms. Guo discussed these partnerships and highlighted the role and value service providers like Dada Group bring to the table: "On-demand delivery from warehouses to consumers can be extremely complex with scattered demand, wild fluctuations in peak orders and a number of different delivery points. These problems can only be solved by relying on specialized technical applications utilizing big data and AI."

With the rise of social ecommerce, Dada Group looks to provide superior delivery support and coordination to credible key opinion leaders. Given the potential negative impact of a sudden influx of orders for single products on an unprepared individual or small team, Dada Group has developed applications to support O2O live streaming events and effectively bridge the gap between online and offline shopping experiences. The Company has also been involved in platform-exclusive marketing campaigns such as "Super Brand Day" to help brands expand their reach and provide customers with great deals.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

SOURCE Dada Group

Related Links

imdada.cn

