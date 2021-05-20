Dada Group Joined Shanghai Information Consumption Festival: Jun Yang Nominated as Shanghai Online Economy Person of the Year

As a key initiative for Shanghai to promote its online economy, the theme of this year's Shanghai Information Consumption Festival is "Digital Symphony, Urban Renewal". The event focuses on the field of information consumption and aims to promote and nurture digital products and services. In the future, Shanghai will further promote the development of information consumption in terms of speeding up the development of online economy, facilitating digital transformation in the commercial sector, and creating a new paradigm for information consumption.

At the opening ceremony, as one of the initiators, Dada Group partnered with Information Consumption Promotion Alliance of China and Shanghai digital transformation leaders, such as Bilibili and Pinduoduo, to witness the release of the "Shanghai Declaration on Information Consumption". They jointly undertook to leverage their advantages in many aspects such as bridging the digital divide, fulfill social responsibilities, share open resources, promote the upgrading of information consumption, and adapt to the new development trend of dual circulations.

Mr. Yang was nominated as the Person of the Year of 2020 Shanghai Online Economy at the opening ceremony. This award was presented to the key person in the field of Shanghai online economy, who had extensive industry experience with outstanding contributions and leading demonstration effect in the industry.

At a panel discussion of the 2021 Shanghai Online Economy Summit, Mr. Yang discussed the new economy models and business types with industry leaders regarding the topic of "Technology Empowers Inner Consumption Circulation". "The digital transformation of cities is the reconstruction of the economic and social process on the basis of new business types, new technologies, new models, and new scenarios in the digital economy," said Yang.

Mr. Yang also introduced that regarding the digital transformation of cities, Dada Group focuses on bringing digitalization to economy and life. One is the digitally-empowered delivery. "Leveraging digital and Internet models, we have established Dada Now platform and built a new service type of local on-demand delivery with the cooperative partners," he added. The second is the digitally-empowered retail. The JDDJ platform uses digital methods to digitally empower traditional retail and brands. "We are collaborating with these retail partners to expand local on-demand retail e-commerce services."

