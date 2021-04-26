Dada Group Joined Shanghai's 2021 Double Five Shopping Festival

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that it has launched various promotional activities during this year's Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival. Dada Group collaborated with many well-known retailers and brand owners to provide the "one-hour delivery" service for more seasonal and fashion products and promote online shopping by offering online vouchers worth 150 million yuan for consumers on the platform.

During the Shopping Festival, JDDJ will design some promotional campaigns with a focus on fashion and electronic products. For example, collaborating with JD.com, JDDJ issues coupons for electric fans, small refrigerators, and other summer household appliances. At the same time, together with cosmetics brands such as Watsons and Innisfree, JDDJ promote skincare products and sunscreens.

Moreover, JDDJ will host the livestreaming shows of "One-Hour Livestreaming E-commerce" in the Shopping Festival. Brands and retailers' executives, and well-known anchors & actors attend livestreaming event, celebrate the Festival with consumers. Besides, JDDJ also encourage retailers and brands to launch their own livestreaming events.

April 15 is JDDJ's 6th anniversary. The platform cooperated with leading retail partners to foster consumption by launching promotional activities and offering online vouchers. The partners include Walmart, Yonghui, CR Vanguard, 7FRESH, AEON, BBG Supermarket, Bailian Group, and CP Lotus. On the anniversary day, total sales of brands on JDDJ tripled to the same day last year.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

