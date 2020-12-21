Dada Group Strengthens Partnership with Unilever to Create a Data-Driven On-Demand Retail Model

Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dada Group, signed an agreement with Wai-Fung Loh, Vice President & China Sales GM of Unilever in Shanghai. At the signing ceremony, JDDJ, the local on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, named Unilever as its "2020 Best Strategic Cooperation Brand," as it has greatly contributed to JDDJ's online retail ecosystem. Conversely, JDDJ has become Unilever's number one O2O supermarket platform based on proportion of sales.

Unilever and Dada have a long track record of collaboration and success. This year, Unilever has taken part in many of JDDJ's exclusive marketing initiatives and retail opportunities including Super Brand Day in April, which boosted Unilever's sales more than 450% compared to the same period last month; "One-hour live-streaming shopping," a collaboration with a well-known TV shopping channel, OCJ, which attracted more than 358,000 viewers; and the Singles Day Festival, where Unilever's sales on JDDJ were more than twice that of the same period last year. By strengthening their partnership, the two companies will continue transforming the online retail sector by developing a new one-hour shopping experience that enhances Unilever's ability to refine its operations based on a wider range of retail scenarios.

Ms. Loh said, "Dada Group is a key partner for Unilever in on-demand retail. Leveraging Dada's O2O platform, comprehensive closed-loop marketing system, user acquisition and retention techniques and data-driven marketing strategies, Unilever has experienced great success on JDDJ. We look forward to deepening our cooperation to create a new model, which will help us increase our market share in the local on-demand retail market."

"Unilever is one of Dada Group's closest partners," said Mr. Kuai. "Together, we have explored new on-demand retail models and marketing methods at the forefront of the online retail sector. We look forward to working closely with Unilever to create a data-driven on-demand retail model, tap into the potential of lower-tier cities and help Unilever achieve even higher sales growth."

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

