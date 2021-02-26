Dada Group's JDDJ Celebrates 2021 Lantern Festival as Sales of Rice Dumpling Soars

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announces that JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada, partners with retailers and brands to launch a special online shopping festival for the Lantern Festival, which is a China's traditional festival for family union.

According to JDDJ's data, Lantern Festival has a significant effect on the festival consumption in China. Rice dumpling, the traditional festival food, shows strong sales growth on the eve of the Festival. The data on the platform from February 18 to February 25, shows that sales of rice dumpling has doubled from the same period last year and Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Shanghai are the top 5 cities with highest sales in rice dumplings on JDDJ. At the same time, sales of gift boxes for rice dumpling has tripled from last year.

The sweet or salty fillings with rice dumpling are also hot topic among consumers across the country. On JDDJ's platform, rice dumpling filled with black sesame, peanut and bean paste are top 3 popular products this year, which reflects that sweet dumpling is still the hot choice of most people in Lantern Festival. Besides, almost cities which have the favor in salty dumpling are in southern China, led by Shanghai, Chengdu, Fuzhou, Kunming and Hefei.

During this year's Lantern Festival, JDDJ has partnered with Sanquan, Synear, Wanchai Ferry, Yili, Mengniu, Haitian, Yihai Kerry and other national brands to jointly launch an online shopping festival, featuring rice dumpling, dumplings, wontons and seasonal delicacies, as well as a wide range of products, including groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, maternal and baby caring, drinks, desserts, personal care and beauty, medicine, fashion, mobile phone and other categories.

Dada Group first piloted the one-hour livestreaming e-commerce in early 2020, where Chinese consumers could watch streams of various promotions on popular products, view demos, share feedback and make purchases in real time. Orders during the event were immediately sent out from a store close to the buyer (generally less than five kilometers away) and delivered by Dada riders within one hour. On February 27, JDDJ will launch the livestreaming event specially for Lantern Festival together with brand partners. During the event, there will not only be a variety of creative menus about the Festival and rice dumplings, but also offer special shopping coupons and gifts at the broadcast room.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

