Dada Group's JDDJ Kick Off New Year Festival Campaign with Chilean Cherry Livestreaming E-Commerce Event

Nicolás Silva, the Business Development Manager at the Trade Commission of Chile in Shanghai, attended JDDJ's Chilean cherry livestreaming e-commerce event on Sunday, where he introduced Chilean cherries to Chinese consumers. During the livestreaming event, same-day sales of Chilean cherries on JDDJ was up 133% from last Sunday, creating an online shopping trend for the Chinese New Year Festival.

Bo Yang, Head of JDDJ's Fresh Food Business Department, said: "Cherries are mainly imported from Chile in the Chinese market. To meet consumers' need, JDDJ is partnering with the Chilean Consulate and ASOEX to shorten the supply chain between country of origin and distributors. Through these efforts we are improving the quality of cherries available in our platform, ensuring a consistent supply, while maintaining lower prices."

Charif Christian Carvajal, the Marketing Director for Europe and Asia at ASOEX, said: "Chilean cherries are not only a good choice for Chinese New Year gifts, but are also a very healthy fruit choice for daily life. This partnership will allow our delicious red cherries to spread health and happiness to more consumers in China. With the on-demand retail and delivery advantages of JDDJ's platform, consumers will be able to conveniently purchase Chilean cherries that will arrive to their homes faster and better than ever."

At JDDJ's livestreaming event on Sunday, Mr.Silva introduced the climate conditions, planting techniques, manual picking process, and nutritional value of the Chilean cherries. Together with a professional sugar painting teacher, Mr. Silva painted a cherry using sugar. This livestreaming event attacted a total of 380,000 online viewers. When consumers placed orders at the livestreaming room, the Chilean cherries were delivered from JDDJ's partner stores, located within three to five kilometers from where the orders were placed. Consumers received the cherries at their homes within one hour.

This year, global exports of fresh Chilean cherries are expected to increase by 38.3% to 316,184 tons, becoming a new export record, despite challenges faced by the fruit industry during the current global pandemic. The Chilean government and its departments have taken several measures in response to the special circumstances of this year, while growers and exporters have invested in safety and hygiene efforts in their orchards and packing chain to safeguard the entire production and export supply chain.

The Chilean fruit industry not only complies with national regulations, but also effectively implements the preventive measures recommended by the World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, including social distances in production plants, mandatory mask wearing, and reinforcement of good hygiene practices while commuting to and from work, in the workplace, and even at home. Safety measures are also implemented in the orchards and during the packaging of the products, such as the disinfection of containers before departure for China.

Leveraging the Livestreaming E-Commerce Model with One-Hour Delivery, JDDJ helps brands connect online and offline sales systems, promote sales at offline retail stores and bring new growth drivers in sales on O2O channels. In addition to bringing new online traffic, this model can also reach young customers who rarely visit brick and mortar stores. JDDJ has cooperated with dozens of famous brands such as P&G, Unilever, and PepsiCo to livestream promotions.

As the 2021 Chinese New Year Festival approaches, JDDJ has cooperated with over 100,000 brick and mortar stores and numerous brands to kick off the online shopping festival campaign. The bright and luscious Chilean cherries are a must-have product for the consumers in China this New Year season.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

SOURCE Dada Group

Related Links

imdada.cn

