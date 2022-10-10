Dada Now Created Job Opportunities for 3 Million Riders and 40,000 Pickers in Past Year

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA)'s Dada Now is a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China, which has created massive job opportunities in recent years through its flexible employment model, playing an important role in stabilizing employment and fostering economic development. Based on research and survey conducted around the platform's riders and pickers, Dada Now released the "2022 Dada Now Flexible Employment Report" elaborating on these achievements.

The report shows that in 2021, there were more than 3 million riders newly registered with Dada Now, with most mainly based in first-tier cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. About 13% of the active riders were able to buy a house or a car, and more than 40% of the riders think that their life has been significantly improved while working with Dada Now. The top three reasons why they chose to become a Dada Rider are: flexibility with time, more pay for more work, and higher income per order. Many of the riders supplement their other income by working part-time for Dada, with this group comprised of both white-collar and blue-collar workers.

Dada Picking, a digitized order picking solution based on a crowdsourcing model, has served supermarket chains like Walmart China, SEVEN FRESH and Carrefour. This model has resulted in a significant number of part-time picking jobs, covering a radius of 3 kilometers around each store. As of now, over 40,000 people have worked as a crowdsourced picker for Dada Now. Among these people, 25% are students, 15% are full-time mothers, and women account for about 80%. For the latter group, joining Dada Picking has provided a flexible option for balancing work and family.

Here are some more highlights from the report:

Over half of the riders and pickers are in first-tier cities

The report shows that riders and pickers are mostly working in Shenzhen and Guangzhou .

70% of riders are married with children, and 13% of riders have purchased a car or house

The report shows that the average age of Dada riders is 37.4, with the post-80s generation comprising the main force of riders. 70% of the riders are married with children; among them, 36% have one child and 33% have two.



Meanwhile, post-90s and post-70s generations account for similar proportions in riders. More and more members of younger generations are choosing Dada Now as their "first step" in entering society.

Three key words: Professionalism, humanity and flexibility

The report shows that Dada Now attracted a large number of workers in secondary and tertiary industries. Most part-time riders are white-collar and blue-collar workers.



From riders' perspectives, flexibility with time is the most eminent advantage. Additionally, many riders cited more pay for more work as a significant benefit.



In order to deliver in a safer and more efficient way, the platform has continuously improved the operation of the dispatching system. More riders feel "optimistic" and describe the feeling of "being respected," compared to last year's survey.

22% of the riders have received higher education

Riders with a college degree or above account for 22%. The platform also provides training programs covering every aspect of the delivery fulfillment process for riders. About 55% of the riders say they have formulated a clear personal development plan through the trainings .

Caring for the well-being of Dada riders

The platform has invested efforts to create a friendly delivery environment for riders. Based on current services, Dada will roll out more projects focused on providing care for the riders, including more welfare and skill trainings incorporated into the daily operation of rider stations.



Meanwhile, Dada will strengthen communications between the platform, merchants, and riders, providing more diversified services and benefits for riders.



In addition to focusing on caring for the riders, Dada Now also actively engaged in providing support to riders' families. Educational programs were launched to support riders and their children.

