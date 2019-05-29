D'Addario Foundation Helps Make College Possible for 10 Students

For over 30 years, the D'Addario Foundation has been dedicated to helping make it possible for kids to join & participate in music programs in their communities for as often and long as possible in their education. Offering this scholarship fund to students in Foundation-supported programs nurtures their continued success and encourages higher education to break cycles of poverty.

Scholarship recipient Asia Palmer from Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's OrchKids program remarks, "Without music or OrchKids I probably wouldn't have the motivation to even apply to college, so I'm very grateful that both are a part of my life. I am incredibly grateful for this scholarship and it made me feel unstoppable – I now know that if I put my mind to something and work hard I will get it!" Asia will be attending The Hartt School at University of Hartford.

The D'Addario Foundation College Scholarship Fund is made possible by a generous donation from the Rita & Herbert Z. Gold Charitable Trust. To meet the recipients and donate to this fund, visit ddar.io/scholarship19.

About the D'Addario Foundation: The D'Addario Foundation finds, funds, and partners with the best grassroots, community-based organizations that are greatly improving outcomes of marginalized and impoverished children through immersive music education. D'Addario believes in the power of music to boost self-confidence, unlock creativity and improve academic and social outcomes. By making music education accessible, we positively affect social change and fosters better citizens of the world. For more information, visit daddariofoundation.org.

