D'Addario Foundation Helps Make College Possible for 10 Students
May 29, 2019, 10:30 ET
FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The D'Addario Foundation has just announced the first-ever recipients of their new College Scholarship. Ten students from Foundation grantee programs – seven of them being the first generation in their family to attend college – will be supported for four years with a scholarship that helps cover the cost of soft expenses of college such as books, transportation, and food.
The recipients of the College Scholarships are a diverse group of students that have participated in robust instrument programs across the US including UpBeat NYC, OrchKids, Rock to the Future, All-City High School Music Program, Young Musicians Unite, Intonation Music, Play On Philly, and Phoenix Conservatory of Music. Scholarship recipients have been a part of these programs for an average of seven years each and most have attended every weekday after school and acted as peer mentors for younger students.
For over 30 years, the D'Addario Foundation has been dedicated to helping make it possible for kids to join & participate in music programs in their communities for as often and long as possible in their education. Offering this scholarship fund to students in Foundation-supported programs nurtures their continued success and encourages higher education to break cycles of poverty.
Scholarship recipient Asia Palmer from Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's OrchKids program remarks, "Without music or OrchKids I probably wouldn't have the motivation to even apply to college, so I'm very grateful that both are a part of my life. I am incredibly grateful for this scholarship and it made me feel unstoppable – I now know that if I put my mind to something and work hard I will get it!" Asia will be attending The Hartt School at University of Hartford.
The D'Addario Foundation College Scholarship Fund is made possible by a generous donation from the Rita & Herbert Z. Gold Charitable Trust. To meet the recipients and donate to this fund, visit ddar.io/scholarship19.
About the D'Addario Foundation: The D'Addario Foundation finds, funds, and partners with the best grassroots, community-based organizations that are greatly improving outcomes of marginalized and impoverished children through immersive music education. D'Addario believes in the power of music to boost self-confidence, unlock creativity and improve academic and social outcomes. By making music education accessible, we positively affect social change and fosters better citizens of the world. For more information, visit daddariofoundation.org.
