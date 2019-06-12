Dads Everywhere Using A Boob-Shaped Bottle To Breastfeed Baby

According to the Pew Research Center , dads spend triple the amount of time with their children as they did in the past. Only 27% of households are headed solely by male providers. Since new fathers are spending more time with baby, a bottle that mimics mom for breastmilk is ideal so dads can also take part in the journey. Mom pumps directly into the bottle and passes off duties to dad to warm, store, and feed with fewer parts and less hassle. "To say this bottle is a total game-changer is a huge understatement," says the esteemed parenting blog, Scary Mommy .

"Becoming a new dad wasn't only a terrifying new responsibility. I certainly didn't expect my sleep deprivation to spark a new baby bottle," said Lanternari. Breastfeeding is on the rise with strong push from the World Health Organization, the American Association of Pediatrics, and public outreach from social groups. With moms going back to work and a worldwide initiative of breastfeeding encouragement, nanobébé is receiving significant attention for helping families continue their breastfeeding journey and advocating for dads to take part. Way to go dads! Not to mention, you can use their entire product line while holding your little one in another arm.

About nanobébé: Nanobébé is an award-winning infant feeding line designed for nutrient preservation with convenience for the modern parent in mind. Winning several coveted awards within the first year of release, such as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of the Year (winning the health and wellness category), called The Smartest Bottle Ever Made by Business Insider, and coined "The Best Bottle for Breastfed Babies" by pregnancy powerhouse theBump, nanobébé offers an entire family of innovative products that make safe and healthy feeding a breeze. For more information, visit www.nanobebe.com.

Contact: Ellie Barziv / Mary Williams, e.barziv@nanobebe.com

SOURCE nanobebe

Related Links

http://www.nanobebe.com

