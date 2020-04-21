Dae Lee Joins Pyramid as Vice President of Client Operations

"I am thrilled to join Pyramid's tremendously talented team, where I will focus on delivering exceptional technology solutions that boost client capabilities and mission performance, and improve user experience. I thrive off of solving large and multifaceted problems," Lee said.

"We are very excited to have Dae on our executive team," CEO and Co-founder Jeff Hwang said. "Dae will enhance our day-to-day client operations and his thought leadership in technology will benefit our clients at the highest strategical levels."

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

­Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

