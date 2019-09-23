DAFOH Discusses Role of Forced Organ Harvesting as a Tool of Religious Persecution and Genocide in China

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), a leading medical ethics NGO, will host a panel discussion event during the United Nations General Assembly to highlight the crimes of human forced organ harvesting and genocide in China. Experts and eyewitnesses will discuss how forced organ harvesting underlies what has been described as a "Cold Genocide" targeted against Falun Gong practitioners and other prisoners of conscience.

For many years, "forced organ harvesting occurred throughout China on a significant scale," as determined by former UN prosecutor, Sir Geoffrey Nice, Chair of an independent People's Tribunal that released its findings in June 2019. Investigators have warned for decades that China forcibly harvests organs from prisoners of conscience for use in a profitable transplant business that attracts thousands of foreign patients annually for fast-track operations. Falun Gong religious believers are repeatedly named as the primary victims of the policy, with increasing hints that the practice has expanded to the Uyghur population.

The UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide is a mandate and UN member states must not duck their responsibility to act.

Panelists include:

Hon. David Kilgour, former Canadian Secretary of State for Asia-Pacific

Dr. Torsten Trey, Executive Director DAFOH

Richard An, Legal Adviser

Jiang Li, Witness

Han Yu, Witness

Date: September 25, 2019

Time: 3:00-4:30pm

Venue: Harvard Club of New York, West Room

35 West 44th Street,

New York, NY 10036

Hosted by: Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting, DAFOH

Co-Sponsored by: Romanian Independent Society of Human Rights, SIRDO, ECOSOC, CAP Freedom of Conscience, ECOSOC

RSVP & Moderator: Gina Sturdza, RSVP@dafoh.org

