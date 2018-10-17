Daftarian Group hosts California Dreamin' Event for Unveiling of their New Listing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Dane Media -- Daftarian Group Real Estate and The Agency partnered for their 32012 Cape Point Dr. Listing in Ranchos Palos Verdes on Thursday night. Agents Paul Daftarian, Victor Jimenez, and Sharon Umansky Benton partnered up for this listing to sell the one-of-a-kind, Coastal Modern masterpiece.

The open house event was a packed house with interested buyers taking in the stunning views as the sun set over the ocean. This collaborative event included artwork by Nicole Beverly Accetta and fall/winter 2018 fashion line from John Varvatos. The event was catered by Trump National Golf, spirits provided from the Italian ultra-premium vodka company, House of Carbonadi as well as music from world renowned DJ, Casey Kiss.

The $5.995 million dollar home has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and is about 6,000 square feet. The unique, open concept home has views of the Pacific, Catalina Island, and a beautiful golf course. The listing is still available for any interested buyers.

The Daftarian Group is a strategic luxury real estate company that specializes in six-star service for all of their clients. They are one of the fastest growing luxury real estate groups in Orange County and have been ranked 48th in the Wall Street Journal Real Trends 2018.

Follow the Daftarian Group Real Estate on Instagram to stay up to date on their new listings and check out their site for updates

SOURCE Daftarian Group Real Estate

