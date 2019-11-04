Daiichi Sankyo Files Declaratory Judgement Action Related to its Proprietary Antibody Drug Conjugate Technology

TOKYO and MUNICH and BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd announced today that the company has filed a Declaratory Judgement action in the District Court of Delaware in response to receiving communications from Seattle Genetics, Inc. with respect to a collaboration between the two companies from 2008 to 2015 for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Seattle Genetics is claiming certain intellectual property rights related to Daiichi Sankyo's ADC products. Daiichi Sankyo believes any such claim to be without merit and the Company will vigorously defend its position that our ADC technology patents are the exclusive intellectual property of Daiichi Sankyo.

Between July 2008 and June 2015, Seattle Genetics and Daiichi Sankyo collaborated in an exclusive, worldwide development agreement focused on ADCs which are distinct from ADC products currently being developed in the Daiichi Sankyo pipeline.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified, unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science and technology. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other research areas centered around rare diseases and immune disorders. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.

