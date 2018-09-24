Daikin donates HVAC equipment for hands-on learning at Harper College

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harper College's new BEST (Building Energy Systems Technology) Laboratory is a resource for students who are studying in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program.

Daikin's donation of VAV boxes, air handlers, a unit ventilator and the complete VRV system provides students hands-on learning opportunities with advanced HVAC technology. In addition to the equipment, Daikin's independent sales representative, Thermosystems, has donated their engineering services to assist the school with the project. Daikin and Harper College's commitment to providing more resources for the next generation has driven the project forward on all fronts.

"Daikin is strongly committed to investing in the next generation of HVAC," states Kirk Thorne, Daikin Applied Americas, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Aftermarket. "Our goal is to continue to find ways to better prepare HVAC tradespeople and students to serve customers in the future. Our donation is aimed at creating better outcomes and developing more advanced expertise within the HVAC trade."

Harper College has dedicated one of the laboratories to Daikin in recognition of the donation. The grand opening of the BEST Laboratory is September 28, 2018.

About Thermosystems, Inc.

Thermosystems is a manufacturer's representative serving Chicago, Northwest Indiana, and Central Illinois markets for Daikin, other commercial HVAC products and also provides mechanical service and replacement parts. Thermosystems is based in Elmhurst, IL with offices in Elgin and Peoria, IL. For more information call 630-693-0930 or visit www.thermohvac.com.

About Daikin Applied

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd, designs and manufactures technologically advanced commercial HVAC systems for customers around the world. Customers turn to Daikin with confidence that they will experience outstanding performance, reliability and energy efficiency. Daikin Applied equipment, solutions and services are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service, and parts offices. For more information or the name of your local Daikin Applied representative, call 800-432-1342 or visit, www.DaikinApplied.com.

About Daikin North America

Daikin North America LLC (DNA) is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via a select group of independent HVAC contractors. DIL manufacturing operations include facilities at Houston, TX and Fayetteville, TN. For additional information, visit www.daikinac.com and www.daikincomfort.com.

About Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a Forbes 1000 global company with 2018 revenues of over $20 billion and more than 60,000 employees worldwide, making it one of the largest HVAC manufacturers in the world. Daikin is engaged primarily in the development, manufacture, sales and aftermarket support of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, refrigerants and other chemicals, as well as oil hydraulic products. Daikin was named one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine. For more information, visit www.daikin.com.

