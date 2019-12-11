Daikin Recognized with 2019 Minnesota Dual-Training PIPELINE Badge and Grant

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) recently recognized Daikin with the 2019 Minnesota Dual-training PIPELINE recognition badge. Daikin also received $310,000 in PIPELINE grants to help provide opportunities for employees to grow through dual-training in mechatronics technician and welding.

The Minnesota Private Investment, Public Education, Labor and Industry Experience (PIPELINE) Program is an innovative approach to address current and future workforce needs. Given the current worker shortage, Daikin's receipt of the PIPELINE badge and grant signifies a strong commitment to employees and investment in development. As the DLI puts it, "the program works with employers to change the conversation from 'How do we find workers with the skills we need?' to 'How do we GIVE workers the skills we need?'" To accomplish this goal, PIPELINE supports employers in creating or enhancing dual-training approaches that offer related instruction paired with on-the-job training. The program's dual-training grants further this initiative by providing funding for employers to create new and expand existing dual-training programs.

Founded on the belief that all people have unlimited potential, Daikin practices People Centered Management (PCM), certain that the source of a company's competitiveness is its people. PCM aims to strengthen and raise the capabilities of the organization by growing individual team members, capitalizing on their diversity, and nurturing their potential. As a Minnesota Dual-training Employer, Daikin is investing in employees by providing training in competency-based work skills and related instruction. This earn-while-you-learn approach proves Daikin's commitment to supporting employment-based education, enhancing Minnesota's skilled workforce, and expanding dual-training and registered apprenticeship in Minnesota.

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd, designs and manufactures technologically advanced commercial HVAC systems for customers around the world.

