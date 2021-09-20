DaiLeaf Launches Customer Focused Website

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaiLeaf, an online platform for cannabis shopping, offers customers the ability to source marijuana products from dispensaries in their area and have them delivered directly to their door. Offering daily service, DaiLeaf helps to pair customers both experienced and new to cannabis with products that they will love! Recently, DaiLeaf launched a new website to enhance the user experience and make shopping for cannabis even more convenient.

This website was redesigned with a consumer centric focus, intended to help everyone find high quality cannabis in their area from dispensaries they can trust. The new DaiLeaf experience is significantly more visual appealing as well, making shopping a more pleasant experience. Overall, here is a list of changes that DaiLeaf incorporated:

A restructured search feature allowing customers the ability to find products easier.

Shop by category, price, dispensary, recency, or by feeling.

All products list feelings so that you can see exactly what you'll experience as you enjoy that product.

An enhanced mobile feature that provides responsiveness and better speed than our previous site.

Geo-location at that allows you to see dispensaries in your delivery area.

These changes and many more allow for a better user experience and interface. DaiLeaf is committed to working towards improving the organization so that customers have the information, access, and convenience they look for in cannabis shopping.

About DaiLeaf

The founders of California based DaiLeaf, a father-­daughter team, searched for the perfect solution to introduce consumers to the best dispensaries with discretion and ease. DaiLeaf is a platform for customers to connect with dispensaries and discover what they have to offer. Our mission is to support dispensaries and the Cannabis Community in Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Los Angeles.

Media Contact: David Troy

[email protected]



