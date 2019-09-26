Daily Dinner Stress? Keep Scrolling. We've Got You!

Is it any surprise that 82 percent of Detroit families can't sit down for dinner as a family each night? Not to us. So, we got in touch with some of our loyalty members in the Detroit area and told them two things 1) we'll take care of school pick up, and 2) dinner is on us!

A Chili-fied school bus? Yup. Topped with a smart car-sized Chili pepper? You bet. Decked out driver in Chili's swag? Obviously. CUSTOM CHILI'S SCHOOL SUPPLIES?! You heard right. We picked up these stressed out moms, dads, grandmas, sons and daughters in our sweet ride and took them for some Chili's favs, plus a few belly laughs with spiced-up table topics like, "Who is our spiciest family member?" And, don't think we let the night pass without capturing a family portrait – holiday card pics sorted.

"We understand the stresses families face every day," said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Chili's. "What we're about at Chili's is celebrating all of those imperfect moments in life because all that matters at the end of the day is that the gang is together. And, some Southwestern Eggrolls always make it better."

Yesterday, we took some of our loyalty members in Detroit and wrapped them in some #ChilisLove. But, we want to do more. So, we're excited to take care of din din for one special family for an entire year with weekly dinner on us! Visit Chili's on Facebook on Sept. 27 for your chance to win. Plus, 10 additional Guests have the chance to win some custom Chili's swag. And, to help you work through daily stresses, we included some of our favorite ways to de-stress online here.



