NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger by adding some cultural flavors to your taste buds. Since the Year of the Tiger involves big changes, why not change up your dining routine by trying out one or all of the following authentic Asian restaurants? New York City news channel Daily Media Studio is recommending the top 10 Asian Fusion Restaurants must try.

Daily Media Studio Announces Top 10 Asian Restaurants in NYC to Visit in 2022

Tao Downtown With several locations across the country, Tao DT encompasses Asian culture in a unique way. With an extraordinary Buddha sculpture sitting atop a grandiose staircase, the impressive dining atmosphere below is a mixture of Asian and American-mainstream culture. One of Tao's specialties is the Dim Sum Dumpling Platter, Tiger Bao Buns and Crispy Snapper in "Sand" are other beloved dishes created by talented Chef Ken for Tao DT. www.taogroup.com

Prince Tea House is a quaint cafe with a large selection of imported French teas, plus coffee, desserts & small warm bites. The desserts are made in-house and served daily to ensure freshness. Flavors such as the Green tea, brown sugar boba, mixed fruit, and ever-changing seasonal flavors, Now with the highly popular afternoon tea service, which offers a variety of sandwiches, freshly baked scones, mini desserts, and a free flow of tea. www.princeteahouse.com

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao Said to be New York City's "best soup dumpling shop," On top of being an affordable, delicious neighborhood eatery. Highlights from this Flushing cultural landmark include their "Instagrammable" colorful Xiao Long Bao collections. (IG @nanxiangsoupdumpling) Popular traditional flavors are pork and chicken. Other fans' favorite dishes included Braised Beef Noodle Soup, Scallion Pancake, and Pan-Fried Pork Buns. www.nanxiangxiaolongbao.com

Tipsy Shanghai Inspired by a century-long legacy originating in Wuxi, China, their cuisine encompasses all that is cultural and flavorful. The restaurant's interior replicates a traditional, Chinese setting with original photography from the initial Shen Yu meat shop. The Wuxi pork ribs are a classic along with the Wuxi ribs which are so tender that the meat practically melts off from the bone. www.tipsy-shanghai.com

99 Favor Taste Unlimited Hotpot and BBQ restaurant offers free meals on birthdays and has become an iconic spot for celebrations. Homemade broths spent hours on boiling and marinating. Popular ones are Spicy, Pig Bone and the original. BBQ is also fulfilling with choices for pork, beef, ribs, seafood and vegetables. Birthday Free Meal 1. Have a valid photo ID; 2. Within 3 days. Minimum of 4 people, unless it is the day of your birthday. https://99favortaste.com/

KungFu Kitchen is known for their owner - "Noodle Master" Peter Song, dancing in the shop window as he processes ingredients. They have been in the New York Times, NBC, as well as others. On top of the beloved ramen, delicacies such as "Kung Fu Fried Noodles" are a go-to dish. Other popular dishes include Mala Tang, soup dumplings, steamed buns and shumai. https://www.kfkitchennyc.com/

Dim Sum Palace is one of the largest authentic Cantonese dim sum restaurants in NYC. The beautiful, grandiose venue is ideal for wedding receptions, parties, and family celebrations. Many locations available and capacity of more than 150. They just opened a new fancy location called Dim Sum Sam providing fast food service for Hong Kong style BBQ & many kinds of dim sum. www.dimsumpalace.com

Naked Crab is a casual & trendy seafood restaurant with the mix of cajun-style, ocean-based, and Asian Twist dishes. Voted as "Best in the Area," Naked Crab is known for the happy hours, eclectic Louisiana-style seafood boils, seafood dishes, pasta dishes - such as Uni, sea urchin, pasta - rack of lamb, and Tomahawk Steak. Spicy crawfish, garlic oyster and entree with Szechuan sauce is popular for Asian flavor lovers. https://nakedcrabny.com/

Sai NYC is a hidden gem in Rego Park, Queens. With high-ranking reviews on Yelp and impressive customer rankings, the beautifully colored dishes add to the top-of-the-line aesthetic brought forward at Sai NYC. Every roll is perfectly constructed and the flavorful sushi and sashimi is simply exquisite. The appetizers at Sai NYC should never be overlooked with the Toro Truffle and Crispy Spicy Tuna being go-tos. www.sainyc.com

Chai incorporates authentic regional Beijing cuisine using the cooking techniques famously used in court cuisine. With a Siheyuan-inspired interior design crediting original Beijing culture, the design represents the historical evolution of the capital including the thematic elements that include the cultural courtyard and lanes of hutongs. General Tso's Chicken, Zha Jiang Noodles, Signature Seafood Bisque and Chai's Treasure Platter give visitors a taste of authenticity. Full bar services and parties hosting. https://www.chai-nyc.com/

Media Contact:

Felicia Guo

212-574-4417

[email protected]

SOURCE Daily Media Studio