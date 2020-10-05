DailyPay Creates 100+ New Jobs In Minneapolis Office

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the gold standard in the on-demand pay industry, is expanding its customer service operations in Minneapolis to continue to provide first-class, personalized service to its rapidly expanding user base.

The growing call center team speaks to DailyPay's commitment to being the leading full-service on-demand pay provider. DailyPay currently partners with more than 80% of the Fortune 100 companies that offer an on-demand pay benefit.

"We are thrilled to create new jobs and opportunities as we continue to expand the footprint of our fast-growing financial technology solutions company in the Minneapolis market," said JD LePetit, vice president, product support, DailyPay. "The expansion of our in-house team further demonstrates the attention we pay to offering our users a flawless and impactful customer service experience every time."

The 100+ new positions feature employees working both in the office and remotely. DailyPay is proud to offer call center support that is 100% based in the U.S.

LePetit, based in Minneapolis, joined DailyPay earlier this year after leading the Southwest Consumer & Affluent call center region for Wells Fargo. DailyPay opened its Minneapolis office in 2019, with a current roster of over 50 employees, prior to the upcoming expansion.

The announcement comes on the heels of National Customer Service Week . DailyPay has undertaken a number of initiatives to salute hard-working, dedicated customer services representatives, many of whom are DailyPay users.

DailyPay is the award-winning, gold standard on-demand pay platform offering comprehensive pay experience solutions to world-class companies and their millions of employees, including Kroger, Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis.

