DailyPay Honored as Fintech Company of the Year and Gold Standard in On-Demand Pay Industry at IMA IMPACT 20 Virtual Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the recognized leading on-demand pay provider garnered dual honors as Fintech Company of the Year and Gold Standard in On-Demand Pay Industry during the recent IMPACT 20 virtual conference hosted by the Internet Marketing Association. The IMPACT Awards exemplify best-in-class creativity, expertise and results achieved by the top practitioners of internet marketing across every business segment.

DailyPay works with 80% of Fortune 100 companies that use on-demand pay and has created a distinctive ecosystem with the most advanced, modern technology stack in the industry. DailyPay delivers the most secure, compliant and seamless on-demand pay benefit in the rapidly growing marketplace.

The company also has become a sought-after thought leader in this space through their proprietary DailyPay " Rehire Index" as well as commissioning polls to gather industry data for gauging the current state of personal finance as well as for helping guide employers in providing valuable employee benefits.

The goal of IMPACT 20 was to help attendees assess how this year has impacted organizations and how they are dealing with adversity. It also explored the process of identifying new markets, businesses, industries and innovations. Topics encompassed best practices and techniques for building market share and business growth, the latest tools and trends from the industry's leading experts, real solutions for the new virus economy, and a roadmap for leveraging the power of internet marketing.

The event set a Guinness World Records achievement for largest attendance for a virtual marketing conference in one week.

