DAIM Offers Treasury Management Program for Corporate Clients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital asset management firm DAIM has just announced the successful launch of its Treasury Management Program for Corporate Clients. The objective of the DAIM Treasury Management Program is to meaningfully enhance idle cash returns held in treasury. The program can help companies earn up to 8%1 yields through over-collateralized lending facilities, ranging from overnight to 12-month tenors, and can be called back on short notice.

All borrowers and counterparties are thoroughly vetted through extensive credit underwriting, collateral management assessment, asset / liability review, and both quantitative and qualitative risk analysis. This process has yielded zero defaults and a consistently high level of creditworthiness. These trusted institutional and corporate borrowers post between 100% and 200% collateral.

Why Are Companies Adding Digital Assets to Their Balance Sheets?

The purchasing power of the dollar is decreasing due to the Federal Reserve's extreme money printing. The main purpose of converting dollars into stable coins is to receive yield to preserve capital.

"Global macroeconomic, monetary, and digital evolutions have converged, requiring all forward-thinking corporations to consider alternative assets on their balance sheet."

-Phong Le, President & CEO, MicroStrategy, Inc.

How Are Yields So High & How Does This Work?

The digital asset space is a newer asset class that cuts out the layers of middle men that exist in the current traditional banking system and instead pushes more returns to the account holder. The implementation occurs when USD is wired to a qualified digital asset custodian. Those dollars are swapped for a stable coin. Stable coins are placed into a loan program. Upon request or at the end of the term, the capital and interest is swapped back and returned to the source bank.

DAIM is the first fully licensed and regulated digital asset manager. We create long-term value through our trading and execution expertise, customized investment options, secure cold storage custody of assets, research and educational resources. DAIM.io

Rate shown is net of fees based on a minimum $2mm initial deposit and set term. Rates are lower for balances below $2mm. Required minimum initial balance of $500k . Rates are subject to change with notice. If terminated inside the first three months a minimum fee will apply.

