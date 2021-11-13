DAIM Releases its 2022 Digital Asset Investment Playbook

You couldn't have asked for a better year for Digital Assets. Tweet this

Below are DAIM's focus points for 2022:

-Bitcoin ETFs: Are there more on the horizon and are they good investment vehicles for exposure to Digital Assets?

-ETH 2.0: Will it be complete and what are the implications for DeFi and all other Digital Assets?

-SOL: Will it be the official ETH killer?

-Investing strategies for taxable and tax-advantaged accounts.

-Capital Market expectations for traditional assets and how they compare to digital assets.

The full report can be found here . You can also sign up for DAIM's webinar scheduled for November 19th at 12pm EST.

For further information, please contact:

Digital Asset Investment Management

License: CRD# 294098

[email protected] 949-298-7582

120 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach CA 92660

Who We Are:

DAIM is the first fully licensed and regulated digital asset manager. We create long-term value through our trading and execution expertise, customized investment options, secure cold storage custody of assets, research and educational resources. DAIM.io

*Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so your account may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be higher or lower than what is reflected. Investment performance of a model depends on the performance of the underlying investment options and on the proportion of the assets invested in each underlying investment option over time. The performance of these investments will vary day to day in response to many factors including volatility. The account performance information reflects the reinvestment of dividends, yield and or income (to the extent applicable), is net of applicable transaction fees, and is net of DAIM's investment management fee. However, taxes are not accounted for. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. Please review our ADDITIONAL disclosures for important information on your account's performance. DAIM MODEL was started in June 2018 and digital assets held in the model change from time to time.

