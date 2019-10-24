Daimler reports third-quarter 2019 results

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Strong Q3 sales for Mercedes-Benz Cars (+8%) and Vans (+10%)

Revenue of €43.3 billion (Q3 2018: €40.2 billion)

Group EBIT of €2.7 billion (Q3 2018: €2.5 billion)

Group net profit of €1,813 million (Q3 2018: €1,761 million)

Industrial Net Liquidity at €9.6 billion (Q2 2019: €6.6 billion)

Daimler AG (ticker symbol: DAI) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Group's total unit sales rose by 6% to 839,300 passenger cars and commercial vehicles (Q3 2018: 794,700). Revenue climbed by 8% to €43.3 billion (Q3 2018: €40.2 billion). Also adjusted for positive exchange-rate changes, revenue was slightly higher than the prior-year level. The Daimler Group posted third-quarter EBIT of €2.7 billion (Q3 2018: €2.5 billion), an increase of 8%.

"Strong sales at Cars and Vans supported our Q3 financial performance. However, in order to master the transformation in the next few years, we need to increase our efforts considerably: We have to significantly reduce our costs and consistently strengthen our cash flow," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

In the third quarter, Group net profit rose by 3% to €1,813 million (Q3 2018: €1,761 million). Net profit attributable to the shareholders of Daimler AG amounted to €1,719 million (Q3 2018: €1,689 million), leading to an increase in earnings per share to €1.61 (Q3 2018: €1.58).

Free cash flow and liquidity

In the first nine months of 2019, the free cash flow of the industrial business was minus €0.5 billion (Q1-3 2018: minus €0.06 billion), still affected by working capital and a continued high level of investment in future products. At the Group, investments in property, plant and equipment in the third quarter decreased to €1.8 billion (Q3 2018: €2.1 billion). Expenditure for research and development rose to €2.5 billion (Q3 2018: €2.4 billion).

The net liquidity of the industrial business decreased from €16.3 billion at December 31, 2018, to €9.6 billion at the end of the third quarter. The dividend payment of €3.5 billion (2018: €3.9 billion) to shareholders of Daimler AG, the effects from initial application of IFRS 16 (€3.2 billion) as well as the free cash flow of the industrial business led to the decrease in net liquidity.

Divisional results

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 604,700 vehicles in the third quarter, which is 8% more compared to third quarter of last year (Q3 2018: 559,500). Mercedes-Benz Cars' revenue increased by 9% to €23.5 billion (Q3 2018: €21.7 billion) and its EBIT improved by 4% to €1,423 million (Q3 2018: €1,372 million). Return on sales was 6.0% (Q3 2018: 6.3%).

Daimler Trucks showed a decrease in unit sales of 8% to 125,400 vehicles in the third quarter (Q3 2018: 136,100). Revenue grew by 3% to €10.3 billion (Q3 2018: €10.0 billion). EBIT decreased by 9% to €774 million (Q3 2018: €850 million) and return on sales was 7.5% (Q3 2018: 8.5%).

Mercedes-Benz Vans' unit sales increased by 10% to 100,300 vehicles (Q3 2018: 91,400). Revenue was 15% higher at €3.5 billion (Q3 2018: €3.0 billion). EBIT rose to €113 million (Q3 2018: minus €93 million) while return on sales was 3.2% (Q3 2018: minus 3.1%).

Daimler Buses' sales grew by 16% to 9,000 units in the third quarter (Q3 2018: 7,700). Revenue also rose by 16% to €1.2 billion (Q3 2018: €1.1 billion). EBIT more than doubled to €79 million (Q3 2018: €30 million). Return on sales improved to 6.4% (Q3 2018: 2.8%).

At Daimler Mobility AG (previously Daimler Financial Services), new business totaled €18.3 billion in the third quarter (Q3 2018: €16.6 billion), which is an increase of 10%. Revenue was 11% higher at €7.1 billion (Q3 2018: €6.4 billion). The division's EBIT amounted to €413 million (Q3 2018: €392 million), an increase of 5% compared to third quarter of last year. At 11.9%, return on equity was slightly below the figure of 12.5% in the prior-year period.

Global workforce

At the end of the third quarter, the Daimler Group employed 304,680 people worldwide (year-end 2018: 298,683, end of Q3 2018: 300,367). Of that total, 178,097 people were employed in Germany (year-end 2018: 174,663, end of Q3 2018: 176,287) and 27,029 in the United States (year-end 2018: 26,310, end of Q3 2018: 26,079). The consolidated subsidiaries in China employed 4,427 people at the end of September (year-end 2018: 4,424, end of Q3 2018: 4,410).

Outlook for Daimler and divisions

At Group level, Daimler continues to expect unit sales in 2019 at the previous year's number and revenue slightly above the prior year. Mercedes-Benz Cars assumes that revenue will be at the previous year's level. Daimler Trucks now expects revenue in the magnitude of the prior year. The divisions Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Mobility anticipate slight revenue growth. Daimler Buses expects a significant increase in revenue.

As reported in the risk and opportunity report, Daimler is subject to governmental information requests, inquiries, investigations, administrative orders and proceedings as well as court proceedings in connection with diesel exhaust emissions. As legal proceedings are fraught with a large degree of uncertainty, it is possible that in the context of their final resolution some of the provisions we have recognized for them could prove to be insufficient. As a result, additional expenditures may arise, which may negatively affect the profitability expectations mentioned below, in particular of the divisions Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans. The detailed risk and opportunity report containing more detailed information regarding risks from legal proceedings in connection with diesel exhaust gas emissions is published on pages 20 ff. of the interim report for the third quarter 2019.

Based on the expected market development and the current assessments of the divisions, Daimler assumes that Group EBIT in 2019 will be significantly below the previous year's level. The divisions mentioned below continue to expect these returns in 2019:

- Mercedes-Benz Cars: a return on sales of 3% to 5%,

- Mercedes-Benz Vans: a return on sales of minus 15% to minus 17%,

- Daimler Buses: a return on sales of 5% to 7%,

- Daimler Mobility: a return on equity of 17% to 19%.

Due to a faster than expected economic downturn in the commercial-vehicle core markets of Europe and North America in the third quarter, earnings of Daimler Trucks will be adversely affected already in the fourth quarter of this year. Against this backdrop, Daimler Trucks now anticipates a return on sales of 6% to 8% as well as slightly lower unit sales.

The free cash flow of the industrial business is burdened by ongoing high upfront expenditures for new products and technologies as well as the costs for "Project Future" to implement the new Group structure. Daimler therefore expects the free cash flow of the industrial business in financial year 2019 to be significantly lower than in the previous year.

Further information on third-quarter results at:

www.daimler.com//press/q3/19/

Further information from Daimler is available at:

www.daimler.com

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates and tariff regulations; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Daimler at a Glance

Daimler AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With its divisions Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services, the Daimler Group is one of the biggest producers of premium cars and the world's largest producer of trucks above 6 tons. Daimler Financial Services provides financing, leasing, fleet management, investment products and brokerage of credit cards and insurance, as well as innovative mobility services. The company's founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history with the invention of the automobile in the year 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, it is a motivation and commitment of Daimler to shape safely and sustainably the future of mobility. The Group's focus is on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior automobiles that appeal and fascinate. Daimler consequently invests in the development of efficient drive trains with the long-term goal of locally emission-free driving: from hightech combustion engines about hybrid vehicles to electric drive trains powered by battery or fuel cell. Furthermore, the company follows a consistent path towards intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts. This is just one example of how Daimler willingly accepts the challenge of meeting its responsibility towards society and the environment. Daimler sells its vehicles and services in nearly all the countries of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its current brand portfolio includes, in addition to the world's most valuable premium automotive brand, Mercedes-Benz (Source: Interbrand-Study, 10/4/2018), as well as Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, the brands smart, EQ, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses, and Daimler Financial Services' brands: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Daimler Truck Financial. The company is listed on the stock exchanges of Frankfurt and Stuttgart (stock exchange symbol DAI). In 2018, the Group sold 3.4 million vehicles and employed a workforce of around 298,700 people. Group revenue amounted to €167.4 billion. Group EBIT amounted to €11.1 billion.

Figures for the 3rd Quarter 2019 and the first nine months 2019













Daimler Group Q3 Q3 Change YTD YTD Change

2019 2018 19/18 2019 2018 19/18 Revenue, in millions of EUR 43,270 40,211 +8% 125,618 120,752 +4% EBIT, in millions of EUR 2,694 2,488 +8% 3,941 8,463 -53% Net profit, in millions of EUR 1,813 1,761 +3% 2,720 5,940 -54% Earnings per share (EPS), in EUR 1.61 1.58 +2% 2.32 5.32 -56% Employees (September 30) 304,680 300,367 +1% 304,680 300,367 +1% Net liquidity (industrial business, Sept. 30), in millions of EUR 9,648 13,499 -29% 9,648 13,499 -29% Free cash flow (industrial business), in millions of EUR 2,819 -1,864 - -522 -60 -













EBIT by Divisions Q3 Q3 Change YTD YTD Change in millions of EUR 2019 2018 19/18 2019 2018 19/18 Mercedes-Benz Cars 1,423 1,372 +4% 2,049 5,333 -62% Daimler Trucks 774 850 -9% 2,081 2,043 +2% Mercedes-Benz Vans 113 -93 - -2,035 231 - Daimler Buses 79 30 +163% 164 133 +23% Daimler Mobility 413 392 +5% 2,053 1,006 +104%













RoS by Divisions Q3 Q3 Change YTD YTD Change in % 2019 2018 19/18 2019 2018 19/18 Mercedes-Benz Cars 6.0% 6.3% -0.3%pts. 3.1% 7.9% -4.8%pts. Daimler Trucks 7.5% 8.5% -1.0%pts. 6.9% 7.3% -0.4%pts. Mercedes-Benz Vans 3.2% -3.1% +6.3%pts. -19.4% 2.4% -21.8%pts. Daimler Buses 6.4% 2.8% +3.6%pts. 5.0% 4.4% +0.6%pts. Daimler Mobility (RoE) 11.9% 12.5% -0.6%pts. 19.9% 10.8% +9,1%pts.













Revenue by Divisions Q3 Q3 Change YTD YTD Change in millions of EUR 2019 2018 19/18 2019 2018 19/18 Mercedes-Benz Cars 23,525 21,672 +9% 67,018 67,245 -0% Daimler Trucks 10,349 10,045 +3% 30,367 27,849 +9% Mercedes-Benz Vans 3,485 3,039 +15% 10,508 9,648 +9% Daimler Buses 1,231 1,064 +16% 3,284 2,989 +10% Daimler Mobility 7,086 6,385 +11% 21,112 19,210 +10%













Sales Q3 Q3 Change YTD YTD Change in units 2019 2018 19/18 2019 2018 19/18 Daimler Group 839,326 794,749 +6% 2,434,788 2,434,659 +0% Mercedes-Benz Cars 604,655 559,539 +8% 1,735,606 1,744,528 -1% Daimler Trucks 125,382 136,055 -8% 367,776 373,811 -2% Mercedes-Benz Vans 100,332 91,414 +10% 308,488 295,313 +4% Daimler Buses 8,957 7,741 +16% 22,918 21,007 +9%

