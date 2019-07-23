Daimler welcomes investment by BAIC Group

STUTTGART, Germany, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars: "We are very pleased that our long-standing partner BAIC is now a long-term investor in Daimler."

Daimler and BAIC are linked in a long-term partnership

Daimler has been shareholder of BAIC Motor since 2013

Daimler AG welcomes its cooperation partner Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. (BAIC Group) as a new investor. "We are very pleased that our long-standing partner BAIC is now a long-term investor in Daimler. This step reinforces our successful partnership and is a signal of trust in the strategy and future potential of our company. The Chinese market is and remains a crucial pillar of our success - not only for sales, but also for our product development and production," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

BAIC has acquired an equity interest of approximately five percent in Daimler AG through Investment Global Co. Ltd., a 100-percent subsidiary. Daimler and BAIC are linked in a long-standing strategic partnership that has existed since 2003. Since then, the two companies have cooperated in the production, research and development, and sale of passenger cars, vans and trucks. In 2013, Daimler acquired an equity interest in BAIC Motor, a listed subsidiary of BAIC, and currently holds 9.55 percent of its shares. Since 2018, Daimler has also held an interest of 3.01 percent in BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of electric vehicles for China.

Daimler at a glance

Daimler AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With its Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of premium cars and is the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles over six tons. Daimler Financial Services offers financing, leasing, fleet management, investments, credit card and insurance brokerage as well as innovative mobility services. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Daimler sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation.

The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Daimler continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains – from high-tech combustion engines and hybrid vehicles to all-electric powertrains with battery or fuel cell – with the goal of making locally emission-free driving possible in the long term. The company's efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts. Daimler regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Daimler sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world's most valuable premium automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 4 Oct. 2018), and Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, its brand portfolio includes smart, EQ, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses as well as the brands of Daimler Financial Services: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Daimler Truck Financial. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol DAI). In 2018, the Group had a workforce of around 298,700 and sold 3.4 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €167.4 billion and Group EBIT to €11.1 billion.

