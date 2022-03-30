DAIM's Use of Trusts Provides Benefits to Digital Asset Owners

Using a Trust is the best way to protect your assets and make sure they don't get lost or have any issues long-term. A properly administered Trust will ensure that your digital assets transfer to your beneficiaries quickly and easily, while avoiding expensive Probate.

Another important benefit of a Trust is that it can provide a level of privacy. Many people prefer to keep their name or confidential details of large balances out of public view and records.

Additionally, Trusts can be modified at any time or even revoked as your situation may change over time. An attorney specializing in Trusts and estate planning will be required to set-up your Trust, and DAIM can work with a Trust attorney on the transferring of digital assets into a Trust.

Self-directed Cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians don't readily offer the ability to name beneficiaries or to title your account as a Trust. Online Cryptocurrency exchanges do not provide the human interaction, expertise and a proper paper trail of a full service firm like DAIM.

This is where you need a professional, licensed digital asset advisor and Trust attorney to secure your Trust documents, create the unique Trust account and establish a record with a qualified custodian so multiple approved parties can access your Trust account.

A licensed digital asset advisor and Trust attorney can also assist you in the transition of the assets to your beneficiaries or to continue managing them for the beneficiaries. The licensed advisor also solves for the Prudent Investor Rule, which requires the assets to be managed with consideration of the beneficiaries needs and avoiding unnecessary risk.

DAIM has an experienced Trust attorney in California in our network to assist you with all of the needed steps, or you are free to choose your own Trust attorney.

For further information, please contact:

Digital Asset Investment Management

License: CRD# 294098

[email protected]

120 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach CA 92660

Who We Are:

DAIM is the first fully licensed and regulated digital asset manager. We create long-term value through our trading and execution expertise, customized investment options, secure cold storage custody of assets, research and educational resources. Visit is as DAIM.io

*Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so your account may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be higher or lower than what is reflected. Investment performance of a model depends on the performance of the underlying investment options and on the proportion of the assets invested in each underlying investment option over time. The performance of these investments will vary day to day in response to many factors including volatility. The account performance information reflects the reinvestment of dividends, yield and or income (to the extent applicable), is net of applicable transaction fees, and is net of DAIM's investment management fee. However, taxes are not accounted for. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. Please review our ADDITIONAL disclosures for important information on your account's performance. DAIM MODEL was started in June 2018 and digital assets held in the model change from time to time.

SOURCE DAIM