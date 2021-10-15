Dairy Alternatives Market Set to Grow by USD 11.12 Bn| Growth of organized retail sector |17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Some Major Dairy Alternatives Market Players

American Soy Products Inc.

The company offers broth and stock, soups, ready-to-drink teas, juices, and juice blends, and more. The company offers soymilk, almond milk, and other nut milk.

Blue Diamond Growers

The company offers a line of almond products such as almond breeze, classic snack almonds, crafted snack almonds, and nut-thins among others. The company offers almond milk of different flavours.

Campbell Soup Co.

The company offers plant-based beverages such as almonds, hemp, soy, and more.

Dairy Alternatives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dairy alternatives market is segmented as below:

Product

Beverages-based Dairy Alternatives



Food-based Dairy Alternatives

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The dairy alternatives market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector. In addition, other factors such as the increasing prominence of private-label brands, and the growing demand for organic dairy alternatives are expected to trigger the dairy alternatives market toward witnessing a CAGR of 10.27% during the forecast period.

Dairy Alternatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Soy Products Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Kikkoman Corp., Nestle SA, Sanitarium Health Food Co., SunOpta Inc., Valsoia Spa, and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

