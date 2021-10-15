Dairy Alternatives Market Set to Grow by USD 11.12 Bn| Growth of organized retail sector |17,000+ Technavio Reports

Oct 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy alternatives market is expected to grow by USD 11.12 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers valuable insights to help companies evaluate their business approaches.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Some Major Dairy Alternatives Market Players
American Soy Products Inc.
The company offers broth and stock, soups, ready-to-drink teas, juices, and juice blends, and more. The company offers soymilk, almond milk, and other nut milk.
Blue Diamond Growers
The company offers a line of almond products such as almond breeze, classic snack almonds, crafted snack almonds, and nut-thins among others. The company offers almond milk of different flavours.
Campbell Soup Co.
The company offers plant-based beverages such as almonds, hemp, soy, and more.
Dairy Alternatives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dairy alternatives market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Beverages-based Dairy Alternatives
- Food-based Dairy Alternatives
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The dairy alternatives market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector. In addition, other factors such as the increasing prominence of private-label brands, and the growing demand for organic dairy alternatives are expected to trigger the dairy alternatives market toward witnessing a CAGR of 10.27% during the forecast period.
|
Dairy Alternatives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 11.12 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Soy Products Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Kikkoman Corp., Nestle SA, Sanitarium Health Food Co., SunOpta Inc., Valsoia Spa, and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
