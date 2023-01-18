Dairy-based beverages market size to grow by USD 41.95 billion, Growth opportunities led by Agropur dairy cooperative and Arla Foods amba - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy-based beverages market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many established vendors. The market is witnessing a significant level of competition among global and local vendors that provide a range of dairy-based beverage products. Global vendors are already established in the market, with numerous offerings to cater to the growing demand of consumers worldwide. Hence, regional vendors may find it difficult to establish themselves in the global market and compete with established vendors in terms of quality and variety. Established vendors are also focusing on widening their customer base in diversified geographies across the world.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Based Beverages Market 2023-2027

The dairy-based beverages market size is forecasted to grow by USD 41.95 billion during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Dairy-based beverages market 2023-2027: Scope

The Dairy-based beverages market report covers the following areas:

Dairy-based beverages market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Milk - The primary factors driving the segment growth are rapid growth in urbanization, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis among women, the increasing awareness of healthy food habits, the rising availability of organic milk, and the increasing presence of global vendors of milk. Vendors such as Nestle SA (Nestle), and Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. and (Fonterra Co-operative Group) offer milk as one of the dairy-based beverage products. Furthermore, organic milk is also available in the market. It contains high levels of nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids, and it is free from pesticides and antibiotics. Therefore, such factors will boost segment growth during the forecast period.



Yogurt



Kefir



Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/hypermarkets



Convenience stores



Online retail



Others

Geography

APAC - APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in Europe include growing urbanization, the rising adoption of healthy food habits to reduce the chances of developing bone diseases, increasing awareness about organic products, the growing demand for online shopping of dairy products, and the presence of prominent vendors. Furthermore, as women are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis, the high percentage of the female population drives the consumption of dairy products to ensure proper calcium intake, which, in turn, is fostering the growth of the market in Europe.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Dairy-based beverages market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Agri Mark Inc., Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Calidad Pascual SAU, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Interfood Corp., Kerry Group Plc, KKR and Co. Inc., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Organic Valley, Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Wadia Group, Uelzena Group, and Danone SA are among some of the major market participants.

Dairy-based beverages market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dairy-based beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dairy-based beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dairy-based beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the dairy-based beverages market, vendors

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agri Mark Inc., Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Calidad Pascual SAU, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Interfood Corp., Kerry Group Plc, KKR and Co. Inc., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Organic Valley, Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Wadia Group, Uelzena Group, and Danone SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

