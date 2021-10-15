Dairy Food Market Size to Grow by USD 109.07 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 15, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "dairy food market segmented by Product (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the dairy food market size is expected to reach a value of $ 109.07 bn during 2021-2025?
Unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth. Download FREE Sample Now!
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Some Key Dairy Food Market Companies
Arla Foods amba
The company offers dairy food such as milk smoothies, cream cheese, and more.
China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
The company offers dairy food under the brand name Mengniu Danish Cheese Flavor Yogurt, Yoyi C LC-37, and more.
Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
The company offers dairy food such as butter, cheese slices, and more.
View report snapshot here for more information on other companies and their market share.
Dairy Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dairy food market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Milk
- Cheese
- Yogurt
- Butter
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The dairy food market is driven by the rising adoption of healthy food habits. In addition, other factors such as accessible distribution channels, and rapid growth in urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of dairy food are expected to trigger the dairy food market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2.79% during the forecast period.
Download Our Report Sample to Get More Insights on Market Drivers and Challenges.
Related Reports:
Milk Protein Concentrates Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Cheddar Cheese Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Frozen Yogurt Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Peanut Butter Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
|
Dairy Food Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 109.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.15
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, India, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article