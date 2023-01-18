Dairy ingredients market: APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy ingredients market is segmented by type (milk powders, milk protein concentrates and milk protein isolates, whey ingredients, and others), application (bakery and confectionery, dairy products, infant milk formula, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The milk powders segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Milk powder is widely used in a variety of food products such as ice cream, sour milk, yogurt, chocolate, confectionery, baked goods, soups, and sauces. The consumption of these food products is increasing due to changing lifestyles, increased social media, and rising internet penetration. These factors are increasing the demand for milk powder in the food industry, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dairy Ingredients Market 2023-2027

To know about the market contribution of each segment, request a sample now!

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

Dairy ingredients Market 2023-2027: Scope

The dairy ingredients market report also covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Robust demand for organic food products is the primary trend in the market.

Robust demand for organic food products is the primary trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The dairy ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29.36 billion during the forecast period.

The dairy ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

The dairy ingredients market comprises of several market vendors, including Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., EUROSERUM, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hoogwegt, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, LACTALIS Ingredients, MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc. among others.

The dairy ingredients market comprises of several market vendors, including Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., EUROSERUM, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hoogwegt, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, LACTALIS Ingredients, MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc. among others. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising consumption of bakery and confectionery products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising vegan population may impede the market growth.

The rising consumption of bakery and confectionery products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising vegan population may impede the market growth. What is the largest region in the market?

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The whey protein market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,012.28 million . The increasing product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins may impede the market growth. The coffee creamer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,884.85 million . The growing prominence of online retailing is notably driving market growth, although factors such as low market penetration may impede the market growth.

Dairy Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Aurivo Co operative Society Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., EUROSERUM, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hoogwegt, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, LACTALIS Ingredients, MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Savencia SA, Schreiber Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Volac International Ltd., and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dairy ingredients market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dairy ingredients market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Milk powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Milk powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Milk powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Milk powders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Milk powders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Milk protein concentrates and milk protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Milk protein concentrates and milk protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Milk protein concentrates and milk protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Milk protein concentrates and milk protein isolates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Milk protein concentrates and milk protein isolates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Whey ingredients - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Whey ingredients - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Whey ingredients - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Whey ingredients - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Whey ingredients - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Dairy products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Dairy products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Infant milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Infant milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Infant milk formula - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Infant milk formula - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Infant milk formula - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of pdairy ingredients sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Exhibit 124: Agropur Dairy Cooperative - Overview



Exhibit 125: Agropur Dairy Cooperative - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Agropur Dairy Cooperative - Key news



Exhibit 127: Agropur Dairy Cooperative - Key offerings

12.4 Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS

Exhibit 128: Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS - Overview



Exhibit 129: Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS - Key offerings

12.5 Aurivo Co operative Society Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Aurivo Co operative Society Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Aurivo Co operative Society Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Aurivo Co operative Society Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Exhibit 134: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 EUROSERUM

Exhibit 137: EUROSERUM - Overview



Exhibit 138: EUROSERUM - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: EUROSERUM - Key offerings

12.8 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 145: Glanbia Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Glanbia Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Exhibit 149: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Overview



Exhibit 150: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Key offerings

12.11 Hoogwegt

Exhibit 152: Hoogwegt - Overview



Exhibit 153: Hoogwegt - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Hoogwegt - Key offerings

12.12 LACTALIS Ingredients

Exhibit 155: LACTALIS Ingredients - Overview



Exhibit 156: LACTALIS Ingredients - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: LACTALIS Ingredients - Key offerings

12.13 MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Exhibit 161: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Overview



Exhibit 162: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Key news



Exhibit 164: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Segment focus

12.15 Saputo Inc.

Exhibit 166: Saputo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Saputo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Saputo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Saputo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Saputo Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Schreiber Foods Inc.

Exhibit 171: Schreiber Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Schreiber Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Schreiber Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Volac International Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Volac International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Volac International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Volac International Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio