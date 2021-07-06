Dairyland® insurance encourages motorcycle riders across the country to spread generosity on July 9, National Motorcycle Day™

"No matter how long you've been riding, we hope you'll join us in celebrating all things motorcycle on July 9," said Pete Anhalt, Dairyland president. "Throughout our 50+ year history, we've seen firsthand the dedication motorcycle riders have to the causes they care about. We're eager to see the impact motorcycle riders will make during this year's National Motorcycle Day."

To spearhead the holiday, Dairyland is partnering with well-known motorcycle riders, Marcus Luttrell and Whitney Meza. These two will ride in Houston, Texas and Wisconsin's Fox Valley to spread good at local businesses, veterans' hospitals, and fire stations—sharing the National Motorcycle Day spirit with fans and followers.

About our featured riders

Marcus Luttrell : Former Navy SEAL and #1 New York Times bestselling author of "Lone Survivor" and "Service: A Navy Seal at War," Marcus will be riding his motorcycle to Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and a neighborhood fire station in Houston, Texas .





Whitney Meza : A mother, military wife, photographer, and motorcycle rider, Whitney travels around her home state of Wisconsin and beyond, on her bike. On National Motorcycle Day, Whitney will be riding to Wisconsin Veterans Home at King and Oshkosh -area fire stations.

How others can get involved

Riders can follow along with Marcus and Whitney's journeys throughout the day using #NationalMotorcycleDay to witness their surprise-and-delight stops and get inspired to spread some good on their own two wheels. By tagging Dairyland and using #NationalMotorcycleDay to share images of their own acts of kindness on social media, riders from across the country could be featured on Dairyland's social media accounts throughout the event.

For more information about National Motorcycle Day, please visit: dairylandinsurance.com/national-motorcycle-day.

About Dairyland®

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Dairyland is a brand of the Sentry Insurance Group and provides affordable rates, money-saving discounts, and multiple coverage options for auto and motorcycle insurance policy holders. For more information, visit dairylandinsurance.com, the On the Road blog, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About National Motorcycle Day™

Dairyland created National Motorcycle Day in 2016 to celebrate Dairyland's 50th anniversary and showcase the positive impact riders, motorcycle clubs, and the motorcycle industry have on communities throughout the nation. It's now a recurring holiday celebrated on the second Friday of July. National Motorcycle Day shines a light on all the good motorcycle riders do—on and off two wheels—and celebrates the freedom and adventure riders enjoy. For more information, visit: dairylandinsurance.com/national-motorcycle-day.

Dairyland® brand property and casualty coverages are underwritten by a member of the Sentry Insurance Group, Stevens Point, WI. For a complete listing of companies, visit DairylandInsurance.com. In Texas, Dairyland® property and casualty coverages are underwritten by Dairyland County Mutual Insurance Company of Texas, Austin, TX. In California, Dairyland® property and casualty coverages are underwritten by Viking Insurance Company of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, WI. Policies, coverages, benefits, and discounts are not available in all states. Savings based upon all available discounts. See your policy for complete coverage details.

