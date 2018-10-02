Dais X Named Winner of 2018 NC TECH Awards Top 10 Startups to Watch

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dais X, a leading provider of digital transformation services, announced today that it has been named a winner of the NC TECH Awards Top 10 Startups to Watch for 2018. The NC TECH Awards, presented by the North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH), is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes for achievement in technology.

"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, Dais X has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders," stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President and CEO.

Since the company's inception in April 2017, Dais X has been a trusted provider of information technology, marketing and software development services to leading middle-market companies.

Dais X continues to broaden its offerings in areas such as digital transformation, advanced analytics, design, and implementation to help clients accelerate digital business initiatives and build businesses of the future.

"While we are now serving companies across North America, we are proud to call Greensboro, North Carolina our home," says Neal Davis, chief executive officer at Dais X. He added that, "We are honored to be named alongside other great North Carolina companies leading the way during this exciting time for our state and our industry."

The awards process culminates with the NC TECH Awards Gala on November 15, 2018 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel & Convention Center in Durham where hundreds of business, technology and public leaders from across the state will gather to celebrate the tech sector and honor the winners and finalists in each category.

Dais X provides digital transformation, marketing and technology services to clients. It operates three business units – Dais Consult, Dais Ignite and Dais Digital – that empower businesses to drive innovation, optimization and growth, helping them gain a competitive advantage to succeed in an increasingly digital world. Because of its platform business model, Dais X is able to scale in ways that traditional businesses cannot and leverage expertise from across its business units and deep network on demand. To learn more about Dais X, visit www.dais-x.com.

The North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH) is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community through professional networks, government affairs, talent development and sector promotion. For more information, visit our website at www.nctech.org.

