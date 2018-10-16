Daisy Lopez-Cid Honored with RISMedia "On the Shoulders of Giants" Award

"Daisy is a fantastic Broker/Owner, but her compassion and giving goes beyond helping her agents and home buyers and sellers," said Mike Ryan , Executive Vice President of RE/MAX, LLC. "She's been a catalyst of growth for diversity in real estate through NAHREP and has been a 'helping hand' to so many in need. She is truly a giant in this industry and well deserving of the prestigious award and more."

In January, Lopez-Cid was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Oceloa County (Florida) Association of REALTORS® for her efforts to help both residents of Florida and Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. And in March, in honor of Women's History Month, U.S. House Rep. Darren Soto named Lopez-Cid one of Central Florida's most important female community leaders.

"Daisy Lopez-Cid is a dedicated, enthusiastic leader who happens to also be one of the most successful REALTORS® in Florida," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO and President of RISMedia. "Daisy deserves this special recognition for all that she does, not just in her community, but for her leadership and passion to help the real estate industry expand its horizons and help make homeownership a reality for all Americans. On behalf of RISMedia and our hundreds of thousands of readers, we congratulate Daisy on her special recognition and being named the recipient of this year's 'On the Shoulders of Giants' award."

Lopez-Cid is the Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Premier Properties in Orlando, Florida, and has been a licensed real estate agent since 2002.

The RISMedia "On the Shoulders of Giants" award is bestowed annually on individuals whose efforts, works, deeds and character exemplify superior achievements in and for the real estate industry. Previous esteemed winners include Howard Brinton of STARPower Systems, Brian Buffini, Chairman and Founder of Buffini & Company and Dave Liniger, RE/MAX Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board.

