Daiya Serves Up Dairy-Free Cream Cheese Alternative at Nation's Favorite Bagel Shops

Beginning this month these retailers will expand their menus with "Daiya Dairy-Free Shmear" as a dairy-free alternative to cream cheese in an effort to cater to a wider variety of dietary lifestyles and opening the door to a larger customer base. At only 90 calories per serving, the Daiya Cream Cheeze Style Spread features a creamy texture and balanced flavor profile that pairs nicely with the dairy-free bagel options available at Einstein Bros., Noah's New York Bagels and Bruegger's Bagels locations.

"With plant-based, dairy-free options increasingly in demand, our partnership shows that leading national establishments like these are committed to their customers and to offering the very best quality and delicious alternatives to dairy cheese to better meet their evolving lifestyle needs and dietary preferences," said Michael Lynch, interim CEO.

According to a recent survey of 1,000 adults* conducted by Daiya, 41 percent of Americans say they try to swap out dairy from their diet whenever it's convenient. As the movement for more plant-based options at fast-casual restaurants gains momentum, Daiya is helping companies easily and effectively scale up with a full assortment of plant-based foods that can enhance existing menus.

In addition to its tasty Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, Daiya offers a full line of premium, plant-based foods that are dairy, soy and gluten-free, which can be found at more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Duets, Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, Yogurt Alternatives, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices, Sticks and Cheeze Sauces, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also recently expanded its offerings to include shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Coffee & Bagels

Coffee & Bagel Brands, formally Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc., owns and operates "bagel bakeries" including Einstein Bros., Bruegger's Bagels, Noah's New York Bagels, and Manhattan Bagel. Each of these brands offers the customer freshly baked "fast foods" such as sandwiches, salads and gourmet coffee.

