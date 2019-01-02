Dakota Wealth Management Makes 3rd Acquisition in its First 8 Months

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Wealth Management is pleased to announce its acquisition of the tax and advisory practice of GML Associates, in Boston, Ma., as of January 1st 2019. As a result of the combination, GML's tax and consulting practice will now operate under the Dakota Wealth Management brand. Legal services will continue to be provided by GML Associates with Dakota's Peter Raimondi and John DeSimone, both attorneys and members of the Massachusetts Bar Association, joining GML's legal team.

GML Associates, which was founded in 1992 by Gary Locarno and later joined by Katelyn Ainsworth, is a consulting firm specializing in providing tax, business, estate and personal planning advice. The firm, which is comprised of attorneys and CPAs, has over 25 years industry experience providing clients with personalized estate planning and tax counseling designed to guide them through a wide range of services not typically offered by a single professional service firm.

The merger now allows Locarno and Ainsworth to continue servicing their clients under the Dakota Wealth Management banner, as well as gaining access to additional services such as investment management, greater wealth management resources, a diverse group of skilled professionals, and a wider geographic exposure.

"We are very excited to merge with Dakota Wealth Management and pleased to be a part of an organization that has the resources that can help us add significant value to our clients. Peter's vision for Dakota aligns completely with our personalized client approach and values, and his comprehensive approach to client services and forward-thinking culture has helped to make the merger of our two teams completely seamless," said Gary Locarno.

Dakota Wealth Management is an independent investment and wealth management firm, serving high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions with offices in Massachusetts and Florida. The firm, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., manages over $700 million in client assets. Founded by industry veteran Peter Raimondi, Dakota offers a highly personalized and tailored approach to wealth management, tax counseling and estate planning at a time when the financial industry has resorted to passive investment strategies and computer-generated asset allocation models.

"At Dakota, our distinctive approach has helped us forge a new standard for investment and wealth management. As a result, we are constantly looking for partners that align with our core principles and culture. I was deeply inspired by the passion and drive Gary and Katelyn exhibit when servicing their clients, together with the principles they have instilled within the GML Associates team as a whole. We are excited to welcome them and their unique skills to the Dakota Wealth Management family," said Peter Raimondi.

"By partnering with Dakota Wealth Management, we now have the opportunity to expand the scope and value of the services we provide our clients. Nothing means more to us than our clients and because Dakota's core principles and culture align so well with ours, we believe this merger is in our clients' best interests," said Katelyn Ainsworth.

Raimondi has more than 35 years of investment industry experience and previously founded and ran two other successful RIA firms: Banyan Partners and The Colony Group. As the CEO of Banyan Partners, which he founded in 2006, Raimondi acquired seven firms in five years and grew the business to $4.3 billion in client assets before selling to Boston Private in 2014. Prior to starting Banyan Partners, Raimondi founded The Colony Group in Boston, which he grew into a nationally respected financial counseling firm with more than 600 clients and $1 billion in assets between 1986 and 2006.

About Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management is an independent investment management firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens and founded by RIA industry veteran Peter Raimondi, Dakota focuses on crafting highly personalized and tailor-made investment strategies, estate planning and tax counseling at a time when the financial industry has resorted to passive investing and computer-generated allocation models. Dakota's team draws from a deep well of experience to provide clients with a comprehensive wealth management experience based on independent research and a rigorous analytical framework. For more information, visit www.dakotawm.com.

