DALBAR Announces New Quality Tool For Contact Centers

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, Inc., a leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating customer experience ("CX'), announced the CXA iCoach self-assessment app, offering contact centers an innovative approach to leverage the proven benefits of self-directed learning to improve representative performance.

CXA iCoach is a self-assessment interface which integrates call evaluation and coaching into a single, extremely efficient, process through a smartphone app or web-based tool. CXA iCoach streamlines evaluations by focusing on the behaviors that matter most for each individual user. This focus increases representative awareness of their own biggest opportunities for improvement and how they impact customers, allowing them to build positive habits with the support of in-app tips and best practices. Once habits are formed and validated, iCoach moves on to other behaviors; allowing those to be mastered as well.

"The two biggest challenges faced by call quality teams are finding the time to complete reviews and getting representative buy-in," says DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager. "The CXA iCoach app is designed to address both of these. Representatives completing a portion of their own reviews allow call coaches to focus on where they can add the most value, coaching. Reps want to do a good job. Involving them in the process and giving them the tools they need to excel increases their engagement."

CXA iCoach supports the contact center in three major areas:

Productivity – By taking advantage of even small increments of down time, it allows managers to increase quality reviews without committing additional resources.

– By taking advantage of even small increments of down time, it allows managers to increase quality reviews without committing additional resources. Customer Experience - Integrating evaluation and coaching, putting themselves into the customer's shoes and building positive habits empowers representatives to consistently deliver top-notch customer experiences.

- Integrating evaluation and coaching, putting themselves into the customer's shoes and building positive habits empowers representatives to consistently deliver top-notch customer experiences. Statistical Reliability – CXA iCoach allows for a higher proportion of calls to be reviewed than was ever possible before. Self-assessments can also be reviewed by DALBAR 's expert analysts to ensure their accuracy.

The representative benefits from more quality reviews and has the opportunity to build positive habits between coaching sessions. Supervisors and call coaches are able to spend less time evaluating calls and more time coaching, reinforcing lessons and adding personal value. Management benefits from advanced dashboards, reliable statistics with greater sample sizes and complete control over their quality program.

