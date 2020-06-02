DALBAR Awards AIG Life & Retirement For Variable Annuity Customer Experience Excellence

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, Inc., the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating customer experience, announces that AIG Life & Retirement has earned DALBAR's inaugural Customer Experience Excellence Award. This award recognizes the outstanding work that the Individual Retirement division of AIG Life & Retirement has done to provide a superior standard of care for its variable annuity customers across the service channels that make up the majority of its customer interactions.

As DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "The customer experience is not limited to a single service channel; rather it is the totality of interactions with a provider across different forms of communication. AIG Life & Retirement recognizes this and has made the experience of its customers, regardless of how they choose to interact, a real priority."

The Customer Experience Excellence Award was earned after DALBAR performed an extensive Customer Experience Audit of AIG Life & Retirement's variable annuity business. This audit entailed a careful review of the tools available to customers as well as actual telephone service experiences. The specific channels reviewed as part of this audit include:

Variable Annuity Contact Center

Consumer-facing Website

Advisor Web Portal

Investor Statement

Mobile Website

The extensive audit included a year-long review incorporating industry-leading criteria, best practices and benchmarking against specific direct competitors. AIG Life & Retirement's variable annuity customer experience stood out as a top performer amongst industry peers across all of the above service channels.

According to DALBAR's Chief Marketing Officer Cory Clark, "AIG Life & Retirement is doing great things to enhance the experience of its variable annuity customers, and we're learning as an industry that these experiences can have a meaningful impact on success in saving for retirement. So this Award signifies more than providing the customer with a great experience at a certain point in time. It means that AIG Life & Retirement is providing an experience that helps customers achieve their ultimate goals. Nothing can be more powerful than that."

For more information about DALBAR Awards and Customer Experience Audit programs, please contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or [email protected].

AIG Annuities issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL) except in New York, where issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York (US Life). Variable annuities distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc.

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Related Links

www.dalbar.com

